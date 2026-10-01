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Home > Business > Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura

Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura

Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-01 13:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Repono Limited (BSE- REPONO | 544463 | INE15WN01014), a 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions provider to India’s oil and petrochemical sector, has received approval from North Central Railway for the  Engineering Scale Plan (ESP) of its proposed rail-fed Petroleum Oil (POL) terminal at Ajhai, near Mathura, in western Uttar Pradesh.

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The terminal is being developed as a Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Ajhai station on the Mathura–Palwal (MTJ–PWL) section of the Agra Division, under the Government of India’s GCT Policy-2026. This is the  greenfield petroleum oil terminal for which Repono signed a 20-year agreement with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in May 2026. Under that agreement, Repono will handle the full Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) scope and then take complete responsibility for the terminal’s Operations and Maintenance.

A Key Regulatory Milestone, Achieved Quickly

Approval of the Engineering Scale Plan is one of the most important regulatory steps for a rail-linked terminal, because it finalises the track layout and rail connectivity design with the Railways.

The Company will now complete the remaining formalities under the GCT Policy-2026 to begin construction.

Project Highlights

  • Rail-Fed Fuel Infrastructure: A modern terminal for automated bulk receipt, storage and handling of Motor Spirit (Petrol), High-Speed Diesel and Ethanol, with direct rail connectivity through Ajhai station
  • Anchored by a Long-Term Contract: Backed by the 20-year, multi-crore agreement with Reliance Industries Limited covering the full EPC and O&M lifecycle
  • Multi-User Facility: Will serve RIL and also offer midstream capacity to other private and PSU Oil Marketing Companies
  • Strategic Location: Positioned to supply the growing automotive and industrial demand across western Uttar Pradesh
  • Timeline: Commercial operations are targeted within 36 months of commencement of the EPC phase. With early progress, the Company is confident of completing the project well within the allotted timeline.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sujoy Das, President , Project Management Group, Repono Limited said: “The approval of our Engineering Scale Plan by Railways is a major milestone for our Mathura terminal. We are grateful to the Railway authorities for their support and for processing our application so promptly. This terminal is central to our 20-year partnership with Reliance Industries, and securing this approval early gives us strong momentum as we move towards construction. A rail-fed, multi-user terminal at Mathura will bring a faster, more economical and more environmentally friendly fuel supply chain to western Uttar Pradesh, and it will serve our customers. The project marks Repono’s evolution from an O&M specialist into an integrated partner that builds and operates energy infrastructure. We are now completing the remaining formalities to begin construction. Given the pace of progress so far, we are confident of completing the project well within the allotted timeline, and we will aim for early completion so the terminal can begin serving customers sooner. We believe it will become a flagship asset for Repono and contribute meaningfully to long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.”  

About Repono Limited

Repono Limited (The Company, Repono) is a specialized service provider offering 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions to India’s oil and petrochemical sector. Its services span consultancy, engineering, operations and maintenance (O&M), and value-added services, catering to top public and private sector enterprises.

Repono is a trusted O&M partner in the oil value chain, managing assets from crude oil and refined fuels to ethanol, petrochemical terminals, and specialty chemical warehouses. It operates India’s most advanced FFS polymer packaging lines and oversees Asia’s largest lube oil plant (IOCL, Chennai). Repono handles a wide range of materials-from melamine and carbon black to polymers (PP, HDPE, PVC) and specialty chemicals like phenol and acetone-ensuring safe, efficient operations across traditional and advanced packaging systems.

In FY26, the Company achieved a Total Income of ₹66.45 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 11.15 Cr & PAT of ₹ 6.58 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura
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Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura

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Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura

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Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura
Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura
Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura
Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura
Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura

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