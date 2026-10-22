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Home > Business > Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-22 15:00 IST

New digital platform lets users visualise fabrics and Leatherite finishes in real interiors, create projects, estimate quantities and order swatches

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New Delhi [India], October 21: Response Fabrics recently introduced its AI Fabric Visualizer – a web application that brings material discovery, visualisation, project selection and sampling into one digital journey. The platform allows architects, interior designers, furniture vendors and homeowners to upload a photograph or capture a space in real time, and visualise how different materials could look within furniture and interior applications, and explore Response Fabrics textiles and Leatherite finishes.

Megha Agarwal, Response Fabrics, says, “Over the years, we realised that swatches alone are not enough to visualise the look of the space. As AI advanced, we decided to use this technology to allow users to play around with multiple swatches and find their desired look in less than a few minutes.” The platform allows you to use multiple fabric options within the same image. For e.g. if an image has a bed, sofa and a chair, the user can assign different swatches to different furniture pieces and see the space change with their choice of fabric in just a few clicks.

Users can compare finishes, create project selections, estimate material quantities, and order physical swatches through the same platform: moving from inspiration to specification without navigating multiple channels.

AI fabric visualiser: https://responsefabrics.com

From Swatch to Space

The Visualizer addresses a familiar challenge in material selection: a physical swatch shows a fabric in isolation, but not how it will work within an actual space. By introducing context earlier in the selection process, the platform enables users to assess colour and finish within furniture and interior settings and narrow their choices before requesting physical samples.

“The objective is not to replace physical sampling, but to make the process more efficient by eliminating unnecessary rounds of selection before a swatch is required,” explains Megha.

Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

About Response Fabrics

Founded in 2004 by Anuj Agarwal to address the gap in India’s upholstery market, Response Fabrics was built around upholstery, leatherite and performance materials for corporate, commercial and hospitality applications. Based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and operating its own manufacturing facility, the company produces around 30,000 metres of material per day, with three main product divisions: fabrics, leatherite and custom prints. Response Fabrics is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer and has more than 700 stock SKUs across 40-plus collections. Its range includes crepes, poly-recycled cotton, mesh, jacquard, jute, knitted and printed fabrics, polyester leatherite, suedes, and PP spun-bond non-woven fabrics.

The brand offers bespoke custom fabrics, creating signature prints and logo fabrics. This covers design, sampling, and production, an end-to-end approach that transforms initial concepts into finished fabric tailored to each client’s specifications.

Products & Manufacturing

The brand’s product range includes fire-retardant, water-repellent, stain-repellent, anti-static, and antimicrobial finishes, as well as biodegradable options. The objective is to manufacture in India rather than depend on international suppliers for a varied range of performance fabrics.

Direct manufacturing remains central to Response Fabrics’ business model. The company works directly with architects, interior designers, furniture manufacturers, OEMs, corporate clients and hospitality businesses. This allows them to operate on a zero-minimum-order model and provide 48–72-hour delivery across India. They have sales executives in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, supported by pan-India logistics.

For the client, this means that requirements relating to colour, quantity, performance, application and customisation can be discussed directly with the manufacturer. For Response Fabrics, it also provides a direct feedback loop between the market and product development.

For press enquiries, contact:
Sharvari Joshi, Eztablish Design
sharvari@eztablish.com
+91 8291074745

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection
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Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

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Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection
Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection
Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection
Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection
Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

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