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Home > Business > Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending

Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending

Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-22 12:58 IST

Sewa Grih Rin Limited Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Sewa Grih Rin Limited today announced its official rebranding as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and reaffirming its commitment to empowering aspiring homeowners across India with accessible, inclusive, and customer-focused housing finance solutions.

The new name, Sitaara, symbolizes hope, guidance, and aspirations that reflect the company’s enduring mission of helping families achieve their dream of homeownership. The new identity represents a forward-looking organization that combines innovation, technology, and personalized financial solutions to make housing finance more accessible to underserved and emerging customer segments across the country.

Over the years, the company has built a strong foundation by providing affordable home loan solutions to underserved families. In addition to home loans, the company also offers Loan Against Property (LAP), enabling customers to unlock the value of their residential and commercial properties to meet personal and business financial needs. As Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, the company aims to further strengthen its presence, enhance its digital capabilities, expand its distribution network, and continue delivering transparent and responsible lending solutions that create lasting social impact.

A key pillar of the company’s philosophy is women’s empowerment. Sitaara actively encourages women to be the primary owners or co-owners of homes financed by the company, promoting greater financial security and ownership among women. The company also remains committed to advancing financial literacy by creating awareness about responsible borrowing, homeownership, and financial planning, helping women make informed financial decisions and participate confidently in their families’ economic growth.

Commenting on the rebranding, the management stated:

“Our transformation into Sitaara Housing Finance Limited reflects not just a new name but a renewed commitment to empowering dreams and building brighter futures. We remain dedicated to delivering customer-focused housing finance solutions while embracing innovation, trust, and sustainable growth. We are grateful to our customers, employees, business partners, regulators, and stakeholders whose continued confidence has been instrumental in our journey.”

The rebranding will be implemented across all customer touchpoints, including the company’s branches, website, digital platforms, communication materials, and mobile applications. This transition is solely a change in the company’s identity and will not affect customers’ existing loan agreements, applicable terms and conditions, repayment schedules, or the quality of services they continue to receive.

With its new identity, Sitaara Housing Finance Limited remains focused on expanding financial inclusion, strengthening communities, and helping thousands of families realize their dream of homeownership through responsible, transparent, and technology-enabled financial solutions.

About Sitaara Housing Finance Limited

Sitaara Housing Finance Limited (formerly Sewa Grih Rin Limited) is a housing finance company committed to providing affordable home loans and Loan Against Property (LAP) solutions to underserved and emerging customer segments across India. Guided by a customer-first approach, digital innovation, and responsible lending practices, the company is dedicated to making homeownership more accessible while empowering women through greater property ownership and financial literacy initiatives.

For more information, visit the website www.sitaara.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending
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Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending

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Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending

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Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending

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Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending
Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending
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