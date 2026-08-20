An evening of influential conversations, meaningful relationships and a shared vision for Indore’s next chapter.



Indore is no longer simply a city with potential. It is steadily becoming one of Central India’s most influential centres for enterprise, investment and innovation.

Indore Rising: SG Wealth Aabhar 2026 Unites Central India’s Visionaries

An evening of influential conversations, meaningful relationships and a shared vision for Indore’s next chapter.

Indore is no longer simply a city with potential-it is steadily becoming one of Central India’s most influential centres for enterprise, investment and innovation.

This momentum took centre stage at the SG Wealth Aabhar Annual Meet 2026, held at Hotel Park, Indore. Built around the theme “Indore Rising: Scaling Central India’s Powerhouse,” the evening brought together prominent business leaders, professionals, investors and industry voices to explore the forces shaping the city’s future.

More than an annual celebration, Aabhar served as a platform for recognising leadership, exchanging perspectives and strengthening the relationships that drive long-term progress.

The highlight of the evening was a high-powered panel featuring leaders from manufacturing, real estate, education, healthcare, financial services, infrastructure, senior living and sports.

The distinguished panel included Avinash Todi from Moira Sariya; Archana Agarwaal from Emerald Developers; Ankit Patidar from Shakti Pumps; CA Swapnil Kothari from Renaissance University; Rajul Bhargava from Urja Senior Living by CHL; Dr. Priyanka Mokshmar from Vaayu Aircon; Air Marshal Harish Masand, VrC, VM (Retd); Paresh Chawla, Managing Director, Alpa Laboratories; and former Indian international cricketer and wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha.

Together, they reflected on a defining question: What will it take for Indore to become a nationally and globally relevant economic powerhouse?

The discussion highlighted entrepreneurship, infrastructure, talent, investment, innovation and responsible leadership as the key pillars of Indore’s next phase of growth. With diverse industries represented on one stage, the conversation reinforced that the city’s progress will be powered by a connected ecosystem rather than any single sector.

The session was moderated by Tapas Khandelwal, CEO & Founder, SG Wealth, and CS Ashish Garg, Co-Founder, SG Wealth. Their combined experience in wealth advisory, legacy planning and corporate governance brought depth and direction to the conversation, connecting individual industry perspectives with the larger vision for Central India.

The presence of SG Wealth’s leadership team-including Co-Founders Raunak Panpalia and CA Piyush Jain-reflected the organisation’s integrated approach to financial decision-making.

Operating across India and the Middle East, SG Wealth provides advisory solutions spanning wealth management, insurance, lending and real estate. With 1,000+ families served, ₹500 crore+ in assets advised, 100+ financial professionals and decades of collective experience, the organisation helps clients create, grow, protect and leverage wealth through thoughtful, coordinated strategies.

Its philosophy-“Building Wealth, Thoughtfully”-extends beyond financial returns. It represents disciplined planning, intelligent risk management, access to capital and the creation of long-term financial well-being.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Raunak Panpalia, Co-Founder, SG Wealth, who expressed gratitude to the panelists, guests, partners and the entire SG Wealth team for contributing to an evening of meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

The central message of Aabhar 2026 was clear: Indore’s rise is a collective story.

It is being shaped by entrepreneurs who take bold decisions, professionals who bring expertise, institutions that nurture talent and leaders who think beyond individual success.

Through Indore Rising, SG Wealth celebrated this shared ambition while reaffirming its commitment to building relationships, enabling thoughtful financial progress and contributing to a stronger, more globally relevant Indore.

Aabhar 2026 was not merely a reflection on the journey so far. It was a confident statement about what comes next.