Shyam Group Launches ‘Dholera Iconic’ in Delhi NCR, Bollywood Celebrity Sapna Choudhary Graces the Occasion

New Delhi [India], August 17: Shyam Group, a leading real estate developer specializing in India’s first planned smart city – Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), successfully hosted the grand launch event of its latest commercial offering, ‘Dholera Iconic,’ on August 16, 2026, at Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Sector 10, Rohini, New Delhi. The high-profile event witnessed a remarkable turnout of investors, retailers, business owners, and industry stakeholders from the Delhi NCR region, underscoring the growing national interest in Dholera’s transformative commercial and industrial growth story.

The evening belonged to special celebrity guest Sapna Choudhary, whose electrifying performance turned the high-profile real estate event into a spectacular entertainment gala. The renowned actor and performer, known for her massive fan following across North India, set the stage ablaze with her energetic dance moves and charismatic presence. Dressed in a traditional ensemble, Choudhary enthralled the audience of over 500 investors, business leaders, and commercial buyers, taking time to interact with attendees and pose for photographs. Her appearance drew thunderous applause, injecting a vibrant festive spirit into the proceedings and generating significant buzz on social media throughout the evening.

Beyond the star-studded entertainment, the event marked a pivotal milestone for Shyam Group’s expansion into the Delhi NCR market. ‘Dholera Iconic’ is the company’s flagship commercial project in Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), India’s first greenfield smart city along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. With the Gujarat government allocating 610 crore for infrastructure development in the 2026–27 budget and rapid progress on key connectivity projects—including a 6-lane expressway and the upcoming Dholera International Airport—the region is witnessing unprecedented momentum. Dholera SIR is projected to generate around 8 lakh high-skill jobs and house 20 lakh residents by 2047, creating massive demand for organized commercial spaces.

‘Dholera Iconic’ is strategically positioned to offer investors and business owners a prime foothold in this booming commercial ecosystem. Unlike residential offerings, this project is exclusively designed for business growth, featuring high-street retail shops, premium showrooms, a dedicated food court, and modern, flexible office spaces. The development capitalizes on Dholera’s world-class infrastructure, including the 6-lane expressway, the upcoming international airport, advanced utility corridors, and Asia’s largest solar park, making it an ideal destination for retail and corporate enterprises seeking long-term value in a sustainable urban hub.

Mr. Sudhir A Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Shyam Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch and the project’s commercial potential, stating: “With Dholera’s infrastructure accelerating and majors like Tata and Adani investing heavily, our new project ‘Dholera Iconic’ represents a premier commercial destination. Offering retail shops, showrooms, food courts, and modern office spaces, it is designed to cater to the rising business demand in India’s smartest city. The overwhelming response from Delhi NCR investors reaffirms their confidence in Dholera’s commercial potential. We are committed to delivering transparent, RERA-approved commercial developments that promise strong capital appreciation and robust business opportunities.”

Hardik Shah, Director, Shyam Group – Dholera SIR, added: “The rapid infrastructure growth, including the expressway and the upcoming international airport, makes Dholera a hotspot for commercial investments. ‘Dholera Iconic’ is strategically crafted to provide high-visibility retail and office spaces within a world-class ecosystem. The enthusiastic participation from the Delhi NCR business community reflects their trust in our vision. We are dedicated to setting new benchmarks in commercial real estate, ensuring our investors and business partners reap the maximum benefits of Dholera’s transformation.”

Shyam Group, established in 2013, has developed over 12.33 lakh sq. ft. of land in Dholera SIR, with plans to deliver 15 lakh sq. ft. by 2030. The grand launch, amplified by Sapna Choudhary’s star appeal, successfully cemented ‘Dholera Iconic’ as a top-tier commercial investment destination for both domestic and NRI buyers seeking high-growth retail and office assets in India’s smart city of the future.