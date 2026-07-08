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Home > Business > Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort to Everyday Style

Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort to Everyday Style

Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort to Everyday Style

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 19:01 IST

New Delhi [India], July 08: Fashion today isn’t just about what you wear, it’s about how you move through the world. Chunky soles, once reserved for fashion runways, have become an everyday essential, effortlessly blending bold aesthetics with all-day comfort. Bringing this global trend to Indian consumers, Sparx, one of India’s leading youth footwear brands introduces the new Sparx Chunky Sole Sandals—a collection designed for young consumers who see footwear as an extension of their personal style.

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Confident, contemporary and unmistakably fashion-forward, the range combines elevated chunky soles with comfort, creating sandals that feel as relevant on city streets as they do on weekend getaways, vacations or everyday adventures.

Designed with a modern lifestyle in mind, the collection pairs sculpted soles with sporty construction, durable materials and versatile colourways that complement everything from relaxed denims and cargos to shorts and athleisure. Adjustable straps ensure a secure fit, while enhanced cushioning and lightweight engineering make the sandals comfortable from morning commutes to late-evening plans. The result is footwear that doesn’t ask consumers to choose between style and comfort—it delivers both.

The launch marks another step in Sparx’s evolving fashion-first design philosophy. The Chunky Sole Sandals embody a new generation of casual footwear, bold enough to stand out, versatile enough to fit seamlessly into daily life and comfortable enough to keep pace with every moment.

To introduce the collection, Sparx has partnered with actor Chunky Pandey in a campaign that cleverly plays on the unmistakable connection between his iconic name and the product itself. Infused with humour, personality and internet culture, the campaign transforms a simple play on words into a memorable celebration of contemporary style while keeping the spotlight firmly on the product.

With the launch of Chunky Sole Sandals, Sparx continues to expand its fashion-led portfolio, translating globally relevant trends into products that resonate with Indian consumers. As contemporary wardrobes continue to embrace statement footwear, the collection offers an effortless blend of confidence, comfort and modern style, proving that the right pair of sandals can be just as defining as the outfit itself.

About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India and has been serving the nation for four decades. Ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies (Fortune 500 India), Relaxo is synonymous with quality products and affordable prices. It manufactures slippers, sandals, and sports & casual shoes.

Its most popular brands – Relaxo, Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas – each lead their respective segments. Relaxo, an iconic brand known for its rubber slippers, is a versatile choice for all sections of society. Flite offers a stylish range of fashionable and semi-formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, and energy of young India through its sports shoes, sandals, and slippers. Bahamas captures the spirit of freedom, fun, and youth through its vibrant flip-flops.

With a pan-India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a strong network of 400+ exclusive retail outlets, and its products are widely available across major e-commerce platforms, large-format stores, and global markets.

For more information: https://relaxofootwear.com/collections/sparx

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort to Everyday Style

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Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort to Everyday Style
Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort to Everyday Style
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