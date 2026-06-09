Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

New Delhi [India], June 09: Steelcase India has announced the launch of its new ‘Made in India’ Fabric Collection, a locally curated and sourced range developed to address the changing needs of modern workplaces. Inspired by Indian textures, colours, and cultural influences, the collection reflects the company’s focus on combining workplace functionality with thoughtful and regionally relevant design.

The launch comes at a time when organisations across sectors are re-evaluating workplace environments to better support employee experience, collaboration, flexibility, and overall productivity. As hybrid work models and evolving office strategies continue to shape workplace planning, companies are increasingly investing in interiors and materials that help create more engaging and adaptable workspaces.

According to Steelcase India, the newly introduced collection has been designed to offer fabrics and colour palettes that align with contemporary workplace requirements while also drawing inspiration from India’s cultural richness and craftsmanship traditions. The company stated that the collection seeks to balance aesthetics, comfort, and performance across a wide range of office applications.

Steelcase India said the collection introduces five distinct colour themes — Sandstone, Spice Market, Royal Heritage, Sacred Groove, and Festive Light. These themes have been developed to represent different moods, workplace settings, and visual experiences.

Sandstone focuses on earthy and neutral tones inspired by natural textures, helping create calm and balanced environments suited for focused work. Spice Market reflects vibrant colours influenced by India’s traditional marketplaces and energetic urban culture, designed to encourage interaction and collaboration. Royal Heritage takes inspiration from classic Indian architecture and regal aesthetics, offering richer tones intended for premium workplace settings.

The Sacred Groove theme incorporates softer and restorative shades aimed at creating spaces that feel comfortable and grounded, while Festive Light introduces brighter colour combinations designed to add warmth and energy to workplace interiors. According to the company, these themes are intended to support varied workplace functions while contributing to visually cohesive office environments.

Steelcase India noted that the collection has also been developed with employee well-being and inclusive workplace experiences in mind. The company stated that colour and material selection can influence how people interact with their surroundings, particularly in workplaces designed for different styles of work, including individual focus, team collaboration, informal meetings, and social interaction.

The India Fabric Program includes multiple locally sourced fabric lines such as Cara, Mars, Jute, Omni-R, Otto, Punch, and TaanaBaana. According to Steelcase India, these fabrics are engineered for workplace applications including task seating, soft seating, and vertical surfaces across the company’s portfolio.

The company further stated that the collection spans multiple price groups, enabling organisations to choose solutions suited to different workplace formats and design requirements. By sourcing materials locally, the initiative also aligns with broader industry trends toward localisation, operational efficiency, and regionally relevant workplace solutions.

The launch reflects the growing importance of workplace design in shaping employee engagement and organisational culture. In recent years, businesses have increasingly viewed office spaces not only as functional environments but also as spaces that influence creativity, collaboration, and employee satisfaction. Workplace design strategies are now being aligned more closely with employee expectations around flexibility, comfort, and wellness.

Globally, Steelcase Inc. is recognised for its workplace research, office furniture solutions, and design-led approach to workplace innovation. The company designs and manufactures furnishings and workplace solutions for offices, educational institutions, and healthcare environments. Steelcase operates alongside several creative and technology partner brands and serves customers across multiple international markets.

According to company information, Steelcase has more than 11,000 employees worldwide and operates through an extensive global dealer and partner network. The company continues to focus on workplace solutions intended to improve employee experience, organisational performance, and long-term workplace adaptability.

With the introduction of the ‘Made in India’ Fabric Collection, Steelcase India aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian workplace solutions market while offering locally inspired materials designed for contemporary office environments. The initiative also highlights the company’s continued emphasis on workplace design solutions that combine functionality, visual appeal, and evolving employee needs.

For more information, visit Steelcase O f ficial Website .

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