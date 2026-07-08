TGI Fridays® Introduces The World’s First TGI Fridays® Microbrewery With The Opening Of Its Vasant Kunj Flagship

New Delhi [India], July 07: TGI Fridays®, the iconic American restaurant and bar brand, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind concept globally with the launch of the world’s first TGI Fridays® microbrewery at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The opening represents a landmark moment for the brand, bringing together its globally loved dining experience with an in-house craft brewing destination designed exclusively for the Indian market.

The restaurant has been launched by Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the master franchisee for TGI Fridays® in India, in partnership with Feastary Hospitality LLP, the brand’s exclusive franchise partner for North India.

Designed as an immersive social destination, the Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj outlet combines TGI Fridays’ signature American menu, handcrafted cocktails, live brewing, and contemporary interiors to create a differentiated experience for today’s consumers who increasingly seek destinations that offer more than just dining.

With a presence across more than 40 countries, TGI Fridays has built its reputation on vibrant hospitality, bold flavours and memorable guest experiences. The introduction of the microbrewery concept reflects the brand’s commitment to continuous innovation while staying true to its globally recognised identity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Mukherjee, Director, Bistro Hospitality and Universal Success Enterprises Ltd., said, “Our objective has been to redefine the TGI Fridays® experience in India by investing in concepts that strengthen the brand’s relevance for a new generation of consumers. The launch of the world’s first TGI Fridays® microbrewery demonstrates our confidence in the Indian market and our commitment to creating globally significant experiences from India. As we continue to expand, our focus remains on sustainable growth, operational excellence and delivering exceptional guest experiences across every location.”

The launch is another important milestone in TGI Fridays’ accelerated growth strategy in India. Over the past year, the brand has expanded rapidly across key metropolitan markets, reinforcing its presence in premium retail and lifestyle destinations.

Kuunal Maiti, CEO, Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., said, “With the opening of Vasant Kunj, TGI Fridays now operates restaurants in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Connaught Place and Vasant Kunj. In last 6 months we have lunched 4 new restaurants and relaunched one. In just 12 months, we have doubled our footprint from three to six restaurants, reflecting the growing acceptance of the brand and the strength of our expansion strategy. We are actively evaluating several new partners in East, West and South regions, we continue building a stronger nationwide presence.”

Highlighting the significance of the new concept, Suraj Mahant of Feastary Hospitality LLP said, “The world’s first TGI Fridays microbrewery is a defining achievement for both our organisation and the global brand. We wanted to create a destination that brings together premium craft beer, iconic food and the unmistakable Fridays energy under one roof. We believe this concept will set new benchmarks for experiential dining and further establish India as an innovation hub for the brand.”

The launch event brought together business leaders, members of the media, hospitality professionals, influencers and invited guests, who experienced the new concept through curated food pairings, freshly brewed craft beers and an evening celebrating the next chapter of the TGI Fridays brand in India.

The Vasant Kunj opening further strengthens the strategic partnership between Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and Feastary Hospitality LLP. With multiple new locations already in the pipeline, the partners remain focused on expanding the brand’s footprint through a disciplined, experience-led growth strategy across India.

About TGI FRIDAYS®

Founded in New York City in 1965, TGI Fridays is one of the world’s most recognised American casual dining brands, known for its bold flavours, handcrafted beverages and energetic social atmosphere. Operating across more than 40 countries, the brand continues to evolve while delivering its signature hospitality experience to guests around the world.

In India, TGI Fridays is operated by Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the master franchisee for the country, through a structured expansion model focused on premium locations, operational excellence and strong regional partnerships. Feastary Hospitality LLP serves as the exclusive franchise partner for North India, leading the brand’s growth across the region.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.