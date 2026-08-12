LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business > The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-12 14:55 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: The Great Electronics Festival 2026 has witnessed an overwhelming response from shoppers and technology enthusiasts since its launch at Phoenix Avenue of Stars, Viman Nagar, and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad. Bringing together some of India’s leading consumer electronics brands, the week-long festival has emerged as a one-stop destination for the latest gadgets, smart home solutions, gaming devices and exclusive festival offers.

You Might Be Interested In

The festival has attracted strong footfalls, with visitors exploring products and experiences from top brands including Croma, Reliance Digital, Samsung, Dyson, Uni Apple, Bose, HP World, Lenovo and Asus. From cutting-edge smartphones and laptops to premium audio products and home appliances, shoppers have been actively engaging with the latest innovations while taking advantage of special festival deals.

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

A major highlight of the festival was the special appearance by renowned Tech Guru and journalist Rajiv Makhni at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad. His interactive session attracted an enthusiastic audience, with Makhni sharing insights on emerging technology trends, smart living and the evolving consumer technology landscape. The session also featured an engaging Q&A, giving visitors an opportunity to interact directly with the technology expert and explore the future of tech.

Commenting on the enthusiastic response to the festival, a Phoenix spokesperson said,We are delighted with the response that The Great Electronics Festival has received so far. Bringing together leading technology brands and consumers under one roof, the festival has created an engaging platform to discover the latest innovations and exclusive offers. Rajiv Makhni’s insightful session has been a key highlight, drawing enthusiastic participation from visitors. With the festival continuing until 16 August, we look forward to welcoming more shoppers and tech enthusiasts across our Phoenix destinations.”

With several days still to go, visitors can continue to explore the newest technology products, enjoy exclusive offers and experience interactive brand showcases across both Phoenix destinations until 16 August 2026.

Event Details

Event: The Great Electronics Festival 2026
Dates: 9 to 16 August 2026
Venues: Phoenix Avenue of Stars, Viman Nagar, and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad

Phoenix Avenue of Stars – https://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune
Phoenix Mall of the Millennium – https://mallofthemillennium.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand

From Ammunition to Artillery, Defence production expands in Kanpur Sharpening Uttar Pradesh’s capabilities

‘Rang De Basanti’ Campaign Uses Poetry to Engage Gen Z in Literary City of Nirala And Mahadevi in Prayagraj

Why Did N Chandrasekaran Step Down From Tata Sons Now? The ‘Clash’ That Put His Reappointment in Doubt

IndiGo Flight’s Left Engine Fails Before Chennai Landing: How Pilots Brought 224 People to Safety

LATEST NEWS

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

Cow Trapped Under Doctor’s Scorpio, Mob Attack Follows: Here’s What Happened in Badaun

Hariyali Amavasya 2026 On August 12: Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance And Vrat Katha Explained

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed

East Bengal vs Al Arabi SC Live Streaming: AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Date, Time, TV Channel And Where to Watch in India?

International Youth Day 2026: How AI Is Changing The Way Gen Z Studies, Works And Earns

What Is Sutak Kaal During Total Solar Eclipse in Hindu Religion? Key Traditions, Rules and Restrictions Explained

Sara Ali Khan Controversies: From Temple Visits To NCB Summons, 5 Times The Actress Made Headlines

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included

Mumbai Monsoon: Six Killed in 3 AM Kurla Landslide as Rescue Teams Search for Survivors

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls
The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls
The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls
The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

QUICK LINKS