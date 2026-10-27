UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, in Association with USER Foundation and UniHealth Foundation, Brings New Hope to Children Through Specialised Scoliosis Surgery Initiative

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE EMERGE: UNIHEALTH), in a powerful demonstration of how advanced medical infrastructure, clinical expertise and compassionate healthcare can come together to transform lives, in association with USER Foundation and UniHealth Foundation, successfully conducted a specialised scoliosis surgery initiative on September 25 and 26, 2026, providing complex corrective spinal surgeries to two underprivileged children at no cost to their families at UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, tertiary care multispecialty hospital in Sector 4, Nerul (Navi Mumbai).

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to making advanced, life-changing healthcare accessible to children who might otherwise be denied timely treatment because of financial constraints. By bringing together specialised spine surgeons, advanced surgical technology, comprehensive hospital infrastructure and philanthropic support, the initiative sought to address not just the medical challenges faced by the young patients, but also the profound emotional and social burden that severe spinal deformities place on children and their families.

For a child living with a progressive spinal deformity, the consequences extend far beyond the physical curvature of the spine. Difficulties with posture, mobility and everyday activities can affect confidence, social participation and the freedom to experience childhood without fear or discomfort. For families with limited financial resources, the prospect of complex corrective surgery can be overwhelming, often forcing them to confront the painful reality of choosing between a child’s medical needs and the family’s financial security. The initiative sought to change that reality by bringing advanced surgical care within their reach.

Bridging the Gap Between Advanced Healthcare and Accessibility

Spinal deformities such as scoliosis and kyphosis can progress significantly if left untreated, sometimes resulting in severe deformity, functional limitations and other long-term complications. Early identification and appropriate specialist intervention are essential, particularly in children and adolescents whose spines are still developing. However, access to specialised paediatric spine care remains uneven, especially for families living in rural and semi-urban areas and those unable to afford treatment at advanced tertiary care centres.

Complex spinal correction requires a multidisciplinary approach, highly skilled surgeons, specialised operating theatres, advanced monitoring technology and appropriate postoperative care. The costs associated with these requirements can place treatment beyond the reach of economically disadvantaged families.

Recognising this critical gap, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, partnered with USER Foundation and UniHealth Foundation to bring together the clinical capabilities of a specialised spine surgery team and the financial support necessary to ensure that the children could undergo treatment without imposing a financial burden on their families. The initiative represents a meaningful step towards making specialised surgical care more equitable, while reinforcing the role that healthcare institutions and charitable organisations can play in addressing unmet medical needs.

At the heart of the initiative was UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, whose hospital infrastructure and clinical capabilities provided the setting for these complex surgical interventions. Located in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, UMC Hospitals is a 50-bed multispecialty hospital equipped with two modular operation theatres, supporting the delivery of specialised surgical services in a controlled and well-equipped clinical environment.

The hospital’s operating theatre infrastructure, perioperative facilities and coordinated clinical teams supported the complex requirements of corrective paediatric spine surgery. Procedures of this nature demand meticulous planning, precision at every stage of the operation and continuous attention to patient safety, particularly when correcting significant spinal deformities in young patients.

For the two surgeries, the team employed advanced surgical technologies, including ultrasonic surgical instruments, intraoperative neuromonitoring and precision navigation systems. These technologies played an important role in supporting surgical accuracy and enabling continuous monitoring of critical neural structures during the procedures. The specialised technology and associated surgical equipment were funded entirely by USER Foundation, demonstrating how philanthropic intervention can help bridge the gap between the availability of advanced medical technology and patients’ ability to access it.

The initiative also underscored the importance of integrating technology with clinical judgement, surgical experience and comprehensive postoperative care. Advanced infrastructure creates the conditions for complex treatment, but its true value is realised when it is combined with the expertise of the medical team and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for every patient.

Two Complex Cases, One Shared Mission

The two-day surgical initiative focused on two young patients with significant spinal deformities who required specialised corrective intervention.

The first patient was a 17-year-old boy with a neglected scoliotic deformity, while the second was a 12-year-old girl suffering from progressive kyphotic deformity following tuberculosis. Both cases presented complex clinical challenges and required careful evaluation, surgical planning and specialised expertise.

The surgical team brought together the experience of the USER Foundation’s spine surgery specialists, with two additional expert surgeons travelling from Hyderabad and Delhi specifically to participate in the initiative. This collaboration brought together complementary clinical expertise and reinforced the importance of multidisciplinary teamwork in managing complex spinal conditions.

The procedures were performed using advanced surgical techniques and technology, with particular emphasis on precision, neural safety and the specialised needs of paediatric patients. Following surgery, both children received dedicated postoperative care and medical supervision to support their recovery.

For the families, the initiative meant more than access to an operation. It represented relief from the immediate financial burden of complex treatment and the opportunity to look towards the future with renewed hope. While recovery from major spinal surgery requires continued monitoring, rehabilitation and follow-up, timely specialist intervention can be an important step towards improving function, posture and quality of life.

All expenses associated with the surgeries, hospital stays and comprehensive medical care under the initiative were covered, ensuring that the families did not have to bear the financial cost of the treatment.

A Shared Commitment to Compassionate and Equitable Healthcare

The initiative reflects the complementary roles played by the three organisations. UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, provided the hospital environment and clinical infrastructure required to undertake complex surgical procedures. USER Foundation brought specialised spine surgery expertise and funded the advanced surgical technology required for the interventions. UniHealth Foundation supported the charitable healthcare initiative, helping ensure that financial barriers did not prevent the children from receiving the treatment they needed.

The collaboration demonstrates how healthcare institutions and philanthropic organisations can work together to address gaps in access to specialised medical care. By combining institutional capabilities, specialist expertise and financial support, such initiatives can help extend the reach of advanced healthcare to patients who might otherwise remain underserved.

For the families involved, the significance of the initiative is deeply personal. Behind every complex diagnosis is a child with aspirations, relationships and the promise of a future that should not be limited by an untreated medical condition. The opportunity to access specialised treatment without the burden of prohibitive costs can make an enduring difference to a family’s experience of illness and recovery.

Looking ahead, the shared commitment of UMC Hospitals, USER Foundation and UniHealth Foundation remains centred on advancing accessible, patient-focused healthcare and supporting those who need specialised treatment but lack the means to obtain it independently.

Ultimately, the success of healthcare is measured not only by the sophistication of its technology or the complexity of the procedures it can perform, but also by its ability to reach people who need it most. Through this initiative, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, and its foundation partners have demonstrated how clinical excellence, collaborative action and compassion can come together to give children and their families a renewed sense of hope.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Managing Director of UMC Hospitals, said: “As healthcare providers, we have a responsibility that extends beyond the delivery of medical services. We must continually work towards ensuring that the benefits of medical progress reach those who need them the most. For a family facing a complex spinal condition in a child, the financial burden can be as daunting as the medical challenge itself. No child should have to lose the opportunity for timely treatment simply because specialised healthcare is unaffordable.

At UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, we believe that advanced infrastructure and clinical excellence acquire their true meaning when they are used to make a tangible difference in people’s lives. This initiative brought together our hospital’s capabilities, the expertise of the surgical team and the philanthropic commitment of USER Foundation and UniHealth Foundation to help two children access highly specialised treatment without financial hardship for their families.

We are proud to have been part of this collective effort. It also reinforces our belief that sustainable progress in healthcare requires collaboration between hospitals, medical professionals and organisations committed to social impact. Our endeavour must always be to make quality healthcare more accessible, while ensuring that compassion remains at the centre of every clinical decision.”

Sharing his perspective on the initiative, Dr. Rohan Gala, Lead Spine and Scoliosis Surgeon and Director of USER Foundation, said: “Scoliosis and severe kyphotic deformities are not merely conditions that affect the spine. When they progress untreated, they can influence a child’s physical development, confidence, everyday experiences and outlook towards life. For children from economically disadvantaged families, the challenge is often compounded by the fact that the treatment they need is highly specialised and expensive. Too often, financial limitations become a barrier between a child and the care that could make a meaningful difference.

Through USER Foundation, our mission is to make advanced spine surgery accessible to patients who would otherwise struggle to obtain it. These two cases reflect why this mission matters. Treating complex paediatric spinal deformities requires a dedicated team, meticulous surgical planning, specialised technology and an unwavering commitment to patient safety. The participation of our fellow surgeons from Hyderabad and Delhi, together with the facilities at UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, made this collaborative initiative possible.

We are grateful to UMC Hospitals and UniHealth Foundation for joining us in this endeavour. For us, the significance of this initiative lies not simply in the surgeries performed, but in the opportunity to give these children and their families renewed hope. Every child deserves access to appropriate medical care, irrespective of their financial circumstances. That is the principle that drives our work, and we hope to extend this effort to many more children in need.”

About Unihealth Hospitals Limited

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, Unihealth Hospitals Limited is an integrated healthcare platform focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services across India and East Africa. The Company operates across multiple healthcare verticals, including hospital operations, healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, and medical value travel.

Through the UniHealth–UMC Hospitals network, the Company combines Indian clinical expertise, global healthcare standards, and localized partnerships to create a scalable healthcare ecosystem serving diverse patient populations across emerging markets. Driven by its mission of “Healthcare for All,” Unihealth continues to expand its healthcare footprint while creating long-term value for patients, communities, healthcare professionals, and shareholders.

The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in September 2023. For FY26, the Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹137.01 Cr, EBITDA of ₹58.82 Cr, and Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company of ₹25.83 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.