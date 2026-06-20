Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Dominican Republic India Passport services Bannu blast business news donald trump Anantapur temple news Cheers Abhishek Singh anti-conversion law diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-20 16:40 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19: Vasavi Group, one of Hyderabad’s leading real estate developers, has unveiled a range of exclusive customer offers at its flagship residential project, Vasavi Sarovar, enabling homebuyers to enjoy savings of up to ₹22 lakhs along with flexible payment plans and attractive investment benefits. The offers have been introduced as the project achieves a significant 40% construction milestone, reflecting strong execution.

Designed to cater to diverse homebuyer needs, the newly launched offers include a Rental Free Plan with Interest Subvention, an Assured Rental Plan, and a Construction Linked Plan, each providing unique financial advantages and greater affordability for buyers seeking premium homes in Hyderabad.

You Might Be Interested In

Exclusive Customer Offers

DOUBLE BENEFIT Offer Rental Free Plan

  • Price: ₹8,000++/sft
  • Pay just 10% now
  • 90% Home Loan*
  • ₹25,000 monthly assured benefits*
  • 100% home loan interest paid by Vasavi Group till Fire NOC*
  • Savings of up to ₹22 lakhs*

Assured Rental Plan

  • OTP Price: ₹6,300++/sft
  • ₹65,000 monthly assured rent*
  • Average unit size: 2300 sft*

Easy Payment Plan

  • Price: ₹7,799++/sft
  • Pay 20% at booking
  • Balance 80% linked to construction progress*

*T&C Apply

Spread across 20.08 acres, Vasavi Sarovar is a thoughtfully planned premium residential development comprising 9 iconic towers rising up to G+29 floors. The project features premium residences, designed to offer spacious living, panoramic views, abundant natural ventilation, and a luxurious lifestyle. With 72% open spaces, two grand clubhouses, and 100+ world-class amenities, the project sets a new benchmark for elevated living in West Hyderabad.

Strategically located between Kukatpally and HITEC City, Vasavi Sarovar offers excellent connectivity to Hyderabad’s major IT corridors, business hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and lifestyle destinations. The project’s thoughtfully planned tower alignment ensures three-side open views, while its unique architectural elevation creates a distinctive skyline presence.

The project has now achieved 40% construction completion, demonstrating Vasavi Group’s commitment to timely execution and quality construction. Since its launch, Vasavi Sarovar has witnessed strong market response and continues to emerge as one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after premium residential communities.

Further strengthening its sustainability initiatives, Vasavi Group is among the first developers in the region to support the conservation of Komati Kunta Cheruvu and Chinna Maisamma Cheruvu, contributing towards biodiversity preservation and environmentally responsible urban development.

Vijay Kumar Yerram, Chairman and Managing Director, Vasavi Group, said: “The 40% construction milestone at Vasavi Sarovar reflects the trust our customers have placed in us. Through these exclusive offers, we aim to make premium living more accessible while delivering long-term value through quality construction, superior connectivity, and world-class amenities. Vasavi Sarovar is designed to redefine urban living in Hyderabad.”

About Vasavi Group – It is one of Hyderabad’s leading real estate developers with over three decades of excellence in residential, commercial, retail, and IT developments. With more than 30 residential and 17 commercial projects delivered, the Group has developed over 8 million sft and earned the trust of 25,000+ families. Guided by its core values of transparency, integrity, innovation, and customer-centricity, Vasavi Group continues to shape Hyderabad’s skyline while working towards its vision of developing 50 million sft of premium real estate. For more information – https://thevasavigroup.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’: Sanjay Raut’s Post Fuels Speculation

The New Hiring Game: What Candidates Must Do Differently in an AI-First Job Market, Says Arghya Sarkar, Founder of Recruitment Mantra

Encounter Killings Decoded: A Glance At India’s Most Controversial Law-and-Order Tool

ITR 2026 Scrutiny Alert: Why June 30 Is an Important Date for Taxpayers

House of Electrons Launches in India with Exclusive Limited-Edition Electronics and Gaming Accessories

LATEST NEWS

Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

What Led To Massive Fire At Dominican Republic Luxury Resort?

House of Electrons Launches in India with Exclusive Limited-Edition Electronics and Gaming Accessories

Parmish Verma Halts Concert To Rescue Crying Baby In Crowd; Viral Video Ignites Parenting Debate

9 Fast-Growing Indian Brands Redefining Industry Standards in 2026

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Judge Rejects Online Hearing Request

Rajasthan Father Allegedly Threw Two Daughters Into River From Bridge Over Love Affair

IIT Roorkee Identifies Antiviral Molecules In Cow Urine

‘It’s Not Okay’: Imtiaz Ali Sparks Debate With Remarks On Burqa And Parda During Podcast

How Andhra Pradesh Could Become India’s Top Gold Supplier?

Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs
Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs
Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs
Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs

QUICK LINKS