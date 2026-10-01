Veteran Investor, Anil Kumar Goel-Backed TNA Solutions to Hit Capital Markets with IPO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: TNA Solutions Limited, an Indore-based home textile products manufacturer backed by veteran value investor Anil Kumar Goel, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, aiming to raise up to ₹37.86 Crore at the upper price band, with the Equity Shares proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

Anchor Bidding on September 29, 2026; IPO Opens on September 30, 2026

Total Issue Size – Up to 54,08,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each

IPO Size – ₹37.86 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

Price Band – ₹66 – ₹70 Per Equity Share

Lot Size – 2,000 Equity Shares (Minimum application: 4,000 Equity Shares; in multiples of 2,000 Equity Shares thereafter)

Anil Kumar Goel holds 14.17% of its pre-IPO equity share capital, as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus dated September 24, 2026. He is the Company’s second-largest shareholder.

Mr. Goel has over three decades of equity investing experience and is known for his value-investing approach and longstanding investments in the textile sector. His publicly disclosed textile investments include Amarjothi Spinning Mills, Nahar Spinning Mills, Sportking India, Precot and Sarla Performance Fibers.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 54,08,000 Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each, with a price band of ₹66 – ₹70 per Equity Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Anchor Portion: Up to 15,38,000 Equity Shares

Net QIB: Up to 10,26,000 Equity Shares

NII: Not less than 7,74,000 Equity Shares

Individual Investors: Not less than 17,98,000 Equity Shares

MM: Up to 2,72,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized towards Funding of capital expenditure requirement towards civil construction of the new manufacturing unit and purchase of plant and machinery, Funding of Working Capital Requirements and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor bidding is on Tuesday, September 29, 2026; the issue will open on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 and close on Tuesday, October 06, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Credora Partners Private Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Ambuj Jain, Managing Director of TNA Solutions Limited said, “The IPO marks an important step in TNA Solutions’ growth journey. We have built our business around value-added home textile manufacturing and a diversified product portfolio serving domestic and international markets. The proposed Net Proceeds will support manufacturing capacity expansion, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, strengthening our operating platform while maintaining our focus on product quality and timely execution.”

CA Angad Singh, Founder & CEO for Credora Partners Private Limited, Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, said, “TNA Solutions has expanded its revenue from operations from ₹35.85 Crore in Fiscal 2024 to ₹104.59 Crore in Fiscal 2026. In Fiscal 2026, EBITDA stood at ₹12.68 Crore and PAT at ₹9.58 Crore, while exports contributed approximately 52.03% of revenue from operations. The fresh issue is proposed to fund manufacturing capacity expansion, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.”

About TNA Solutions Limited:

TNA Solutions Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of home textile products for domestic and international customers. Its product portfolio includes sheet sets, pillow shells/covers, towels and top-of-bed products such as comforters, mattress protectors and quilts. The Company operates from its manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where processed fabric undergoes cutting, stitching, embroidery, finishing, quality assurance, packaging and dispatch.

The Company primarily operates under a B2B manufacturing model for global retailers, importers and domestic brands, while also serving consumers through its own brand, “Ambra Linens”, across online and offline channels. In Fiscal 2026, exports accounted for approximately 52.03% of revenue from operations. Its operations are supported by a multi-stage quality control system and an ERP platform integrating sales orders, procurement, inventory, production planning, quality control and dispatch.

During FY26, the Company achieved Revenue from Operations of ₹104.59 Crore, EBITDA Margin of 12.12% and PAT Margin of 9.16%.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.