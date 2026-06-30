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Home > Business > Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores

Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores

Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-30 15:57 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 30: Vinit Mobile Limited, a growing multi-brand mobile retail company, has announced the launch of its SME IPO, currently open for subscription. Vinit Mobile IPO is a book build issue of ₹34.13 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 21,60,000 shares aggregating to ₹34.13 crore. The company has set an issue price band at ₹150 to ₹158 per share. The company will look to list on NSE SME. The issue will close on Jul 2, 2026. Comfort Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Vinit Mobile Limited is a multi-brand mobile retail company headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, India. Incorporated in 2011 and operating under its current management since 2020, the company has grown rapidly from a single store into a network of 35 company-owned and company-operated (COCO) retail outlets spanning the Surat district of Gujarat and the Jaipur district of Rajasthan, with locations across areas including Pandesara, Kadodara, Sachin, Amroli, Hazira, Sayan, Saroli, and Nilgiri, among others.

The company offers customers a wide selection of mobile phones from some of India’s most trusted brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, and Google Pixel. Alongside smartphones, it stocks an extensive range of mobile accessories such as earphones, chargers, power banks, screen guards, and mobile covers, as well as tablets and data cards — all available under one roof.

Operating entirely under the COCO model, Vinit Mobile Limited maintains direct oversight of each of its stores, ensuring consistent standards in customer service, product availability, and the overall in-store experience. Its retail stores are strategically located in high-footfall areas, with dedicated product display zones that allow customers to explore and test products before purchase.

To make its products more accessible, the company has partnered with leading financial institutions — including Bajaj Finserv, HDB Financial Services, and TVS Credit — to offer customers flexible payment options such as EMIs, including no-cost EMI plans, subject to eligibility. It also provides after-sales support by coordinating with authorized service centres for warranty and repair assistance.

In addition to serving everyday consumers, the company also caters to small retailers and corporate clients through bulk B2B sales of mobile phones and accessories. Its operations are supported by a centralized inventory management system and an integrated ERP platform that enables real-time monitoring across its entire store network.

Led by its Promoter and Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Vinit Jalan, who brings over 15 years of experience in mobile retail, the company has been recognized by several leading brands for its sales performance and growth — including awards from OPPO, Realme, Vivo, and others.

With an eye on regional expansion, Vinit Mobile Limited is actively building a presence across key markets in India, backed by a growing portfolio of localized brand trademarks and a commitment to delivering a superior retail experience to its customers.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores
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Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores

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Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores
Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores
Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores
Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores

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