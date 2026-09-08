World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role in Post-Monsoon Wellness as India Enters the Festive Season

New Delhi [India], September 8: As September marks the transition from the monsoon season towards the festive period across India, changing weather, busy schedules and an increase in social occasions can make maintaining everyday wellness more challenging. With families preparing for celebrations and routines becoming increasingly hectic, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is highlighting how nutrient-rich foods such as avocados can support everyday nutrition while adding flavour and versatility to Indian meals.

As consumers look for convenient ways to make healthier choices without compromising on taste, avocados offer a combination of water, dietary fibre, healthy fats and essential nutrients. Comprising approximately 73% water, avocados can help complement daily hydration, while their nutritional profile makes them a versatile addition to meals throughout the day.

Essential Electrolyte Balance: A half-avocado serving (68g) yields 345 mg of potassium and 19.5 mg of magnesium. Weight-for-weight, avocados contain nearly double the potassium of a banana and three times the magnesium of a tomato, helping prevent muscle fatigue and sluggishness during late-summer heat and festive preparations.

A half-avocado serving (68g) yields 345 mg of potassium and 19.5 mg of magnesium. Weight-for-weight, avocados contain nearly double the potassium of a banana and three times the magnesium of a tomato, helping prevent muscle fatigue and sluggishness during late-summer heat and festive preparations. Sustained Energy & Satiety: With 7g of dietary fiber per half fruit alongside healthy fats, avocados slow gastric emptying to prevent sudden energy dips and keep you full longer throughout active days.

With 7g of dietary fiber per half fruit alongside healthy fats, avocados slow gastric emptying to prevent sudden energy dips and keep you full longer throughout active days. Nourishing Skin Health: September weather transitions can stress the skin; avocados deliver natural antioxidants, including vitamin E and carotenoids like lutein, to support skin elasticity and health from within.

Aligned with its 2026 campaign thought, “Make Wellness Joyful,” WAO is encouraging Indian consumers to view wellness not as a compromise, but as an opportunity to discover food that is both nourishing and enjoyable.

As India moves into one of its most vibrant times of the year, WAO’s message is simple: wellness can be delicious, accessible, and joyful. With their versatility and nutrient-rich profile, avocados can be an easy way for consumers to add variety and nourishment to everyday Indian meals while enjoying food they love.

Featured Festive Recipes

Recipe credit: Bristi’s Kitchen

1. Festive Avocado Chaat Board

Prep Time: 15 mins | Serves: 4-6 | Watch Reel: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQOvu7gki1B/

Ingredients: Chopped ripe avocados, ¼ cup chopped onion, ¼ cup chopped tomatoes, boiled chickpeas, 1 tsp chopped green chili, red chili powder, chaat masala, black salt & regular salt to taste, fresh pomegranate seeds, nylon sev, masala peanuts, sweet tamarind chutney, and crisp papdis for serving.

Method: Slice ripe avocados in half, deseed, peel, and add to a blender jar along with hung curd, lemon juice, and salt. Blend until smooth and creamy. Using an offset spatula, spread the avocado cream in a decorative floral pattern across a wooden platter. Layer evenly with chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled chickpeas, fresh diced avocado cubes, green chilies, and fresh herbs. Season with a sprinkle of black salt and red chili powder, then top with pomegranate seeds, crispy sev, and masala boondi. Arrange crisp round papdis along the outer border, drizzle generously with sweet and tangy tamarind chutney, and serve immediately as a dip board.

Recipe credit: Meghna’s Food Magic

2. No Bread Sweet Potato Avocado Sandwich

Prep Time: 10 mins | Serves: 2-3 | Watch Reel: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPMM9pvEgCH/

Ingredients: 1 large sweet potato (peeled and thinly sliced), 1/2 cup shredded pizza or mozzarella cheese, salt and black pepper to taste. For the avocado spread: 1 ripe Hass avocado, juice of 1/2 lemon, 1/4 cup finely chopped onion, 1-2 finely chopped green chilies, 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh coriander leaves, salt, and black pepper to taste. For the sandwich fillings: lettuce leaves and 1 medium sliced tomato.

Method: Preheat your oven to 180°C. Layer thinly sliced sweet potatoes on a lined tray to form a rectangle, top with shredded cheese, salt, and pepper, then bake for 15-17 minutes until golden and tender. Let it cool so it sets. In a bowl, mash the avocado with lemon juice, chopped onion, green chilies, coriander, salt, and pepper. Spread the mixture over the flipped sweet potato base, layer with lettuce and tomato slices, then fold it over to enjoy your bread-free sandwich.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016, representing avocado growers, exporters, and importers worldwide. WAO promotes avocado consumption by sharing evidence-based insights into its nutritional benefits while advocating for sustainable global supply chains.

Website: www.worldavocadoorganisation.com

To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com

For further information: info@worldavocadoorganisation.com

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