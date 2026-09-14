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Home > Business > World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados

World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados

World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-14 16:24 IST

New Delhi [India], September 14: The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) expresses its sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for highlighting the nutritional value and versatility of avocados and recognising their growing relevance in the Indian diet.

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The Prime Minister’s mention has brought valuable national attention to avocados, helping strengthen awareness around their nutritional benefits and their potential to become a more regular part of Indian meals. WAO welcomes this recognition as an important opportunity to further educate consumers about the fruit and its many possibilities across everyday eating occasions.

Avocados are naturally rich in healthy fats, dietary fibre and essential nutrients. Healthy fats are an important part of a balanced diet, while dietary fibre supports digestive health and can help keep you feeling fuller for longer. Beyond nutrition, avocados have a creamy texture and buttery taste that makes them easy to enjoy in a wide range of everyday meals. From masala toast, sandwiches, wraps and salads to smoothies and Indian-style preparations, avocados can add both flavour and nutrition to familiar foods.

“It is encouraging to see avocados being recognised at such a significant national platform. We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for highlighting their nutritional benefits and versatility. This gives us an opportunity to further engage with Indian consumers and inspire them to make avocados a simple and enjoyable part of their everyday diets. We are seeing increases in production of avocados every year in India and WAO will continue to increase awareness and consumption”
— Zac Bard, Chairman, World Avocado Organisation

For those trying avocado for the first time, choosing and using it can be simple. Look for an avocado that gives slightly to gentle pressure; if it is firm, allow it to ripen at room temperature. Once ready, simply slice or mash it and try it on masala toast, with a roti or paratha, in a sandwich or wrap, or blend it into a smoothie. These familiar, easy options can make avocado an approachable addition to everyday Indian meals. The World Avocado Organisation will continue to work with health and nutrition experts, chefs, retailers, trade partners and content creators to encourage greater understanding and consumption of avocados in India.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016, representing avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world. WAO promotes avocado consumption by sharing information about its nutritional value and recognised health benefits, while also providing insights into avocado production, supply chains and sustainability.

To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com

For further information: info@worldavocadoorganisation.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados
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World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados

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World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados
World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados
World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados
World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados
World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados

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