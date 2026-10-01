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Home > Business > YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-01 18:35 IST

The engagement marks a new addition to YAAP Digital’s growing healthcare marketing portfolio

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New Delhi [India], October 1: Yaap Digital Limited (NSE: YAAP | INE0U0J01015), a listed digital marketing agency with a decade of experience, has been onboarded for the social media mandate of Narayana Health hospital units in the North, East, West, South and Central regions. The mandate includes social media strategy, content development, creative execution, local storytelling, platform management and ongoing engagement, covering multiple hospital units and regional social media handles.

This win adds to YAAP Digital’s presence in the healthcare space and reflects its experience managing large, geographically spread social media accounts. Given how much patient communities and cultural context vary across the country, the focus will be on storytelling that stays rooted in the identity of each individual hospital unit.

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

On the partnership, Mr. Abhishek Misra, Country Head – Brand & Marketing, Narayana Health, said, “Our hospital units are deeply embedded in the communities they serve, and their social media presence needs to reflect that local context and relevance. Even as we maintain a consistent brand experience across the network, each unit engages with its audience differently. YAAP brings strong local storytelling capability and the ability to operate at scale across our unit pages, and we look forward to strengthening that connect.”

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

Manan Kapur, Sr Partner at YAAP Digital, said, “Narayana Health is an iconic institution with a powerful legacy in making quality healthcare accessible. We’re excited to partner with them and bring together creativity, technology and regional insights to build meaningful engagement at the community level. The opportunity here is to make their social media presence in these five regional clusters as impactful and trusted as the brand itself.”

Over the years, YAAP Digital has built expertise across digital strategy, performance marketing, social media and creative solutions, partnering with leading brands across categories.

As part of the mandate, YAAP will work closely with Narayana Health’s hospital units to shape a social media approach suited to each cluster, helping hospitals across regions connect more meaningfully with their communities.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters
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YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

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YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters
YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters
YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters
YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters
YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

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