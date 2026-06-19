Youngest Director Driving a New Era of Trust in Insurance: How Pranay Puri is Redefining Risk Management

New Delhi [India], June 18: In an industry where trust is often the deciding factor, leadership today demands far more than technical expertise. It requires the ability to anticipate change, simplify complexity, and build relationships that last beyond policies and claims. Few professionals embody this approach as effectively as Pranay Puri, whose journey reflects the evolving face of India’s insurance and risk management sector.

Recognizing his remarkable contribution to the industry, Business Mint has honoured Pranay Puri with the Nationwide 40 Under 40 Awards – 2026 under the category Insurance & Risk Management Leader – 2026. The recognition celebrates professionals who are transforming their industries through innovation, leadership, and measurable business impact.

Pranay’s professional journey has been shaped by a strong academic foundation and valuable international exposure. After completing his studies in Business Management, he pursued a Master’s in Insurance & Risk Management from MIRM, Trieste, Italy, gaining a global perspective on insurance practices, emerging risks, and strategic risk advisory. This international experience has played a significant role in shaping his practical and forward-looking approach to the profession.

Over the years, he has established himself as a specialist in Liability Insurance, with expertise spanning Directors & Officers Liability, Commercial General Liability, and Professional Indemnity Insurance. His career includes a defining role in building the Liability vertical for one of Dubai’s leading insurance broking firms, where he helped strengthen specialised insurance solutions for businesses operating in increasingly complex environments.

Beyond underwriting and advisory, Pranay also developed extensive knowledge of liability claims during his tenure with one of India’s leading loss assessment organisations. This rare combination of claims experience and risk advisory has enabled him to deliver comprehensive solutions that extend well beyond conventional insurance placement.

Having worked with respected insurance brokers across India and international markets, Pranay has consistently focused on helping organisations understand risk before it becomes a liability. His approach combines technical precision with strategic consulting, enabling businesses to make informed decisions while protecting long-term growth.

One of the defining milestones in his career has been becoming the youngest Director of his organisation. Under his leadership, the company has witnessed significant business expansion by placing equal emphasis on knowledge, client education, and long-term partnerships. Rather than treating insurance as a transactional purchase, he has championed an advisory-driven model that encourages organisations to understand exposures, strengthen governance, and build sustainable risk management frameworks.

This philosophy has translated into both business growth and industry recognition. The organisation has received prestigious partner and performance excellence awards from leading insurers, including ICICI Lombard, Tata AIG, Bajaj Allianz, and Go Digit. These recognitions reflect not only operational excellence but also the trust the company has earned across the insurance ecosystem.

What distinguishes Pranay’s leadership is his belief that the future of insurance lies in education. As businesses face evolving regulatory requirements, cyber threats, liability exposures, and changing market dynamics, informed decision-making has become one of the most valuable services an insurance advisor can provide. His emphasis on transparency, client awareness, and proactive risk assessment continues to redefine how businesses perceive insurance partnerships.

The Nationwide 40 Under 40 Awards – 2026 celebrates leaders who are creating lasting impact within their industries, and Pranay Puri’s journey represents exactly that spirit. By combining global knowledge with practical execution, fostering trust through expertise, and consistently raising professional standards, he continues to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of India’s insurance and risk management landscape.

As the industry enters a new era where risk management is becoming a boardroom priority rather than a compliance requirement, leaders like Pranay Puri demonstrate that sustainable success is built not only on protecting businesses from uncertainty but also on empowering them with the confidence to grow.

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