LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 11, 2026 19:25:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

New Delhi [India], February 11: Unfolding across an exhibition, documentary film, and an expansive global cultural program, internationally renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz is entering a new creative chapter with Annie Leibovitz in India. This large-scale cultural collaboration, developed by film director and creative producer Wero Rodowicz, founder of Let’s Plant Stories together with Volte Art Projects, curator and producer Tushar Jiwarajka.

Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

You Might Be Interested In

A rare artistic exploration by Annie Leibovitz into the contemporary Indian cultural landscape, the project unites global creative forces across photography and visual storytelling. Alongside a documentary film showing the process comes to life, directed by Wero Rodowicz, which will offer an intimate look into the creative journey behind this rare artistic exploration and fascinating protagonists from India. Envisioned as a landmark cultural moment, the collaboration aims to produce an emotionally driven body of work that connects artistic legacy, modern identity, and cross-cultural dialogue.

Annie Leibovitz in India is conceived as a long-term creative initiative with international visibility and institutional ambition, positioning India at the centre of a globally relevant artistic conversation.

The collaboration coincides with Annie Leibovitz being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards, a newly established national platform created to recognize and celebrate outstanding artists, cultural institutions, and visionary leaders shaping India’s creative landscape. Conceived as a new annual landmark in the Indian arts calendar, the Masterstroke Art Awards aim to elevate Indian artistic excellence while strengthening global cultural exchange and international visibility. Chaired by renowned patron of the arts and founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Kiran Nadar, the inaugural edition taking place in February 2026 marks a defining cultural moment, positioning India’s creative achievements at the center of the global art conversation and underscoring the significance of Annie Leibovitz’s future engagement with the country at this historic moment.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 7:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

Crown Defence Sets up Indigenous PCB Assembly Facility in Goa

LATEST NEWS

Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Discharged From Hospital Ahead of India vs Namibia Clash, Fitness Call on Matchday

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

El Paso Airspace Closed For 10 Days, All Flights Grounded By FAA Over ‘Special Security Reasons’- What We Know

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

“Stakes Are High”: Google Signals Major AI Transformation, Offers Voluntary Exit To Employees Who Are “Not All In” – Know Is Your Job Safe?

Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India
Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India
Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India
Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

QUICK LINKS