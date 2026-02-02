Chennai-Based Artist Beena Unnikrishnan Brings Her Travelling Solo Exhibition ‘Ekaa – The One’ to Mumbai, Celebrating the 64 Yoginis Through Art

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 02: Celebrated Chennai-based artist Beena Unnikrishnan is set to showcase her powerful travelling solo exhibition, “Ekaa – The One,” a stunning visual ode to the 64 Yoginis, in Mumbai from 31st January to 2nd February 2026 at P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400025.
If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)