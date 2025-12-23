LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain’s distinguished treatment methodology echoes at Oxford University!

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 23, 2025 16:56:10 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23: India’s renowned modern Alternative Medicine expert and internationally acclaimed medical professional, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, was honoured with the prestigious “UN Global Excellence Award 2025” by the United Nations Global Peace Council (UNGPC) at a grand ceremony held at the prestigious Oxford University, United Kingdom.
On this historic occasion, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain was invited as a Guest Speaker. From the stage of Oxford University, he not only delivered a powerful address but also introduced the world to India’s modern Alternative Medicine system and the distinctive treatment methodology of his “Aarogya Super Speciality Modern Clinic.”
In his inspiring speech, Dr. Jain expressed that health should not be viewed merely as the absence of disease, but as a holistic art of living. He stated clearly:

“I believe life is meant to be lived, not merely passed. The purpose of medicine is not only to remove illness, but to restore hope and life in a person.”

His thoughts were highly appreciated by international representatives, academicians and members associated with the United Nations present at the event.

Having brought new global recognition to modern Alternative Medicine at city, state, national and international platforms, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain is currently representing BRICS (Russia) for Alternative Medicine. He has also been appointed as the Vice President of the Indore branch of the Alternative Medical Association of India (HMAI equivalent).

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain is the founder of Aarogya Super Speciality Modern Clinic, based in Indore. With more than 20 years of clinical experience, he has successfully treated thousands of complex diseases including cancer, kidney failure, aplastic anemia, and coma, developing a new medical thought process in this field.

Dr. Jain has been honored with several national and international awards in the past as well. He has received recognition from many eminent personalities and respected platforms, including the Honorable Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Health Minister Shri J.P. Nadda.

His mission is to establish modern Alternative Medicine as a scientific, effective and human-centric medical system at the global level.

After receiving honors at the International Peace Conclave and London Awards of Excellence earlier this year, this recognition at the world-famous Oxford University on 16 December marks not only a personal achievement for Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, but also a proud moment for Indian Alternative Medicine. It is being hailed as a historic milestone in giving India’s medical knowledge global recognition.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 4:56 PM IST
