Kundalu: An Untold Love Story from North Gujarat’s Heartland Hits Cinemas Today

DNCA REPORTER, Vadodara In the vibrant tapestry of Gujarati cinema, where tales of tradition and modernity often intertwine, a new voice emerges from the dusty lanes of North Gujarat.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 15: Yesterday, November 14, 2025, the film Kundalu premiered in theatres, bringing with it the raw, unfiltered essence of the Mehsani dialect and a poignant narrative that challenges the rigid norms of patriarchal society. Directed and written by Rohit Prajapati, this labour of love isn’t just a movie—it’s a milestone, marking the first Gujarati film ever crafted entirely in the pure Mehsani dialect, complete with English subtitles for a global audience.

Set against the backdrop of Mehsana district’s rustic villages, Kundalu unfolds as an emotional love story that captures the fleeting beauty and brutal separations of rural life. At its core is Mangu, an orphaned young woman navigating a world that views her existence through the lens of societal expectations, and Vikas, a carefree youth burdened by a speech impediment that further isolates him. Their paths cross in a moment of tender connection, only to be shattered by the unyielding barriers of tradition, where marriage isn’t merely a union but the ultimate currency for social validation.

The film’s narrative delves into the lives of those often rendered invisible: the rejected, the overlooked, and the forgotten. It poses profound questions that linger long after the credits roll: In a society that prioritises status over souls, can these characters claim the love they deserve? Will they find not just each other, but themselves? Shot on location in Mehsana’s villages, Kundalu breathes the very fragrance of the soil, transporting viewers to a world where every frame feels authentic and alive.

Rohit Prajapati, the visionary behind the camera, draws from the untold stories of North Gujarat, weaving a script that honours the resilience of its people. The film seems to whisper: this is the journey of the unseen, turning personal struggles into a universal cry for empathy.

What elevates Kundalu beyond its storytelling is its immersive soundscape, a harmonious blend of original compositions and age-old traditions. Music directors Vipul Barot and his team have infused the soundtrack with the soul-stirring elements of marshiya, doha, and garba, evoking the very scent of Mehsana’s earth. The result is a collection of songs that stand as characters in their own right.

Standouts include “Harkhato Malkato,” a jubilant opener; “Kaydamam Rahevu,” a rhythmic garba; “Chadh Ladi Chadh,” a vibrant wedding anthem; “Pankhida Tara Pagale,” a melancholic ballad; and “Rupiyani Rani,” a tribute to feminine strength. Voices like Bhumi Trivedi, Jay Mohan, Tripti Gadhvi, Tripti Chaudhary, Parthi Vyas, and Richa Barot bring these tracks to life.

Visually, Kundalu shines with its award-winning cinematography, which captures the village sunsets and social divides. Even before its theatrical release, the film carved its name in history. Produced by three women—Suchitra, Neena, and Priya of 3 Peepul Productions—it bagged seven awards at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF-2024): Best Music, Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and the Green Rose Award for environmental sensitivity.

These honours not only acknowledge artistic brilliance but also celebrate a cultural triumph. By committing to the Mehsani dialect—spoken by communities often sidelined in mainstream narratives—the makers have preserved a linguistic legacy and propelled Gujarati cinema into new territory.

In a cinema landscape where regional stories struggle for space, Kundalu arrives as a refreshing reminder of storytelling’s power to amplify marginalised voices. More than entertainment, it reflects patriarchal realities still present in today’s India, wrapped in a love story that stirs the soul. Whether you resonate with dialect-driven authenticity, soulful music, or bold narratives, this film leaves an indelible mark.

Catch Kundalu in theatres today. Some stories, like the winds of Mehsana, are meant to be felt, not just heard. Will love conquer the unseen walls? The reel begins now.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kundaalu_the_film

PNN Entertainment