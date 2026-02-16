SGT University Hosts Scholarship Distribution Ceremony to Support and Empower Meritorious Students

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 16: Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT University), Gurugram, through its Scholars’ Council, successfully organised the Scholarship Distribution Ceremony on its campus. The event was held to recognise and reward deserving students, reaffirming the university’s commitment towards promoting academic excellence and making quality education accessible for all.

The ceremony was graced by Prof. Deepti Dharmani, Vice Chancellor, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, as the Chief Guest, and Saumya Singh, Software Engineer, Educator, and TEDx Speaker, as the Guest of Honour.

Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice Chancellor, SGT University, in his inaugural address said, “Scholarships are not merely a reward for academic performance, but a responsibility we take to nurture dreams, encourage perseverance, and empower students to build a brighter future for themselves and society. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment where every deserving learner gets the opportunity to excel.”

During the ceremony, scholarships were awarded to meritorious students, including those from economically weaker sections, providing them with financial support and motivation to pursue their academic goals without limitations. The initiative reflected SGT University’s strong belief that education should empower every learner, irrespective of their background.

Prof. Deepti Dharmani, while motivating the students, said, “SGT University’s commitment to recognising and rewarding outstanding student performance is truly commendable. While knowledge and skills are important, true education must also nurture wisdom, balance, and emotional strength. Money may be necessary for livelihood, but it can never be the ultimate goal of life. Real success lies in using education to build a better future, not just for oneself, but for all.”

Saumya Singh, while offering advice to the students, said, “While we may choose different career paths, the ultimate goal for most of us is a stable and fulfilling life. To achieve our dreams, money plays an important role, but what truly creates opportunities is strong communication skills and a solid digital presence. In today’s era, the way you express yourself and present your thoughts can take you to great heights.”

Expressing gratitude, one of the scholarship recipients shared, “This scholarship is not just financial support for me, it is a symbol of hope and encouragement. I am truly grateful to SGT University for believing in my potential and giving me the confidence to dream bigger and work harder.”

The event concluded on a proud, emotional note, celebrating student achievements and reinforcing SGT University’s vision of creating a supportive, inclusive learning environment that promotes growth, opportunity, and success.

About SGT University

Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT University), Gurugram, is one of the leading multidisciplinary institutions in Delhi-NCR, accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC. With over 200 programs across diverse fields such as Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Design, and Management, SGT University is committed to academic excellence, industry alignment, and research innovation. It houses advanced research labs, Centres of Excellence, and government-recognised incubation centres. With 600+ patents, 10,000+ publications, and collaborations with top organisations such as Deloitte, Grant Thornton, and KPMG, SGT University is a catalyst for transformative learning, entrepreneurship, and career-ready talent for a global future.

