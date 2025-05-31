₹2000 Note Phased Out, Govt Pushes Digital Payments and Lower Denominations

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday stated that the government’s priority remains focused on encouraging the use of lower denomination currency and increasing awareness around digital transactions. While responding to a question regarding the future of the ₹500 note, she said, “We are making every effort to make sure that currency will be in […]

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday stated that the government’s priority remains focused on encouraging the use of lower denomination currency and increasing awareness around digital transactions. While responding to a question regarding the future of the ₹500 note, she said, “We are making every effort to make sure that currency will be in the lower denominations, used much more than the higher, as the Rs 2000 is almost completely out of circulation, except for possibly 0.02, which is still lying outside. Others have given it to the banks.” She made the remarks during a national seminar in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Stresses Digital Payment Awareness

Finance Minister Sitharaman further underlined the need for greater public awareness regarding digital payments. “We need to have more digital awareness built so that people see a benefit in doing digital transfers,” she said. The government continues to advocate digital financial literacy to drive the transition from cash-based transactions to digital modes. The Finance Ministry has consistently backed technological innovations like UPI, FASTag, and IMPS to simplify and secure money transfers across the country. Sitharaman’s remarks reflect the Centre’s commitment to deepening the digital economy while promoting the responsible use of physical currency in smaller denominations.

India’s digital payment ecosystem has reached unprecedented heights with UPI leading the charge. According to recent data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI hit a record 16.73 billion transactions in December 2024, processing a transaction value of ₹23.25 lakh crore. This marked a sharp rise from ₹21.55 lakh crore in November. The Unified Payments Interface has revolutionised the way Indians transact, both online and offline, offering instant, secure, and seamless transfers. The surge in usage showcases how digital platforms are becoming a preferred alternative to cash for millions of users across rural and urban regions.

Digital Shift Gains Momentum With 172 Billion UPI Transactions In 2024

In 2024, UPI processed approximately 172 billion transactions, up by 46% from 117.64 billion transactions in 2023. The dramatic growth indicates a cultural shift towards digital finance, driven by increased smartphone penetration, fintech innovation, and government-backed digital infrastructure. Alongside UPI, platforms like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and FASTag have played vital roles in speeding up and simplifying financial operations. The Finance Ministry’s focus on expanding digital literacy, coupled with strategic support for lower currency denominations, continues to shape India’s transition into a digitally empowered and financially inclusive economy.

(With Inputs From ANI)

