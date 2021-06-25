Gambling has been around for hundreds of years. However, the opportunities for the gambling industry have only been increasing with the rise of technology.

Gambling comes in many different forms, from entering the National Lottery to betting on your favourite football team. While gambling can be a great deal of fun, it also comes with several downsides too. For example, gambling could reduce your chances of borrowing money, you could run up a substantial debt, or you could end up struggling to secure a mortgage. This means that gambling responsibly and carefully is essential.

Understanding the statistics around gambling is the first step to gambling carefully and responsibly. Gambling statistics help you to see how people are spending their money and whether they are spending it responsibly. So, before you place a bet, here are some of the gambling facts and statistics that we think you should know:

1. Is Gambling Fair?

The first statistic we are going to talk about is the statistic on whether people think gambling is fair. Research has shown that 30% of gamblers think that gambling is fair and can be trusted. However, 38% of people believe that gambling is associated with crime.

2. When was the First Online Casino Founded?

Another fact that we think you need to know before you place your first bet, is when was the first online casino founded. If we look back in history, then we can see that the first online casino was founded in 1994. This casino was created by a company called Microgaming after the Free Trade and Processing Act of 1994 was introduced in Barbuda and Antigua.

However, since online casinos were first opened in 1994, they have changed a great deal. Not only are they now much safer than they once used to be, but they have also increased the number of games available to customers too. You can find a good selection of casino games at Novibet.

3. Betting Revenue

According to statistics of online gambling in 2020, 70% of betting revenue came from mobile gambling alone. This shows us just how important technology is for the betting industry.

4. The Effects of Gambling on Family Life

This is another important statistic that we think you need to know. Evidence suggests that 71% of people believe that gambling can have a negative effect on family life. While this statistic may seem shocking, it is important to remember that gambling can be enjoyable if you gamble carefully and responsibly.

5. The Rise of Online Casinos

As we mentioned above, the first online casino was opened by Microgaming in 1994, but it did not take long for other casinos to follow suit. In fact, by 1997 there were over 200 online casinos in operation. These sites were earning on average £1 billion in revenue each year. This statistic shows just how popular online gambling is.

6. What Age Group Enjoys Gambling the Most?

Another statistic we think you should know is which age group enjoys gambling the most. Evidence suggests that in the UK, people between the ages of 35-44 enjoy gambling the most, and this statistic is similar for other countries around the world too. This might not come as a surprise to most people as people in this age bracket are more likely to be able to spend money on gambling.

7. What Percentage of People are Problem Gamblers?

A recent survey found that approximately 0.7% of gamblers can be classified as having a gambling problem. These numbers include individuals who feel that they are close to losing control and those who continue to gamble even though they know they have a problem.

8. What Types of Gambling Activities are Most Popular?

Research has shown that sports betting is currently the most popular type of gambling activity with 81.3% of gamblers saying they bet on sports. However, casino games are not far behind with 73.6% of gamblers saying they enjoy this type of gambling too.

9. What Percentage of People Gamble?

A recent report suggested that up to 48% of people in the UK had gambled within the last four weeks, with at least 17% of them choosing to gamble online. If we look at the rest of the world, evidence suggests that approximately 26% of the world’s population gamble in any given year.

10. How Much is the Online Gambling Industry Worth?

It is believed that by 2026 the online gambling industry will be worth over £100 billion. If we compare this to 2019, when the gambling industry was worth £50 billion, we can see just how much the gambling industry is expected to grow in the next few years.

Gambling has been around for hundreds of years, with opportunities for the gambling industry increasing with the rise of technology. In fact, gambling is now considered to be one of the most addictive and popular pastimes worldwide, and the above gambling statistics prove it. With easily accessible apps, flashy machines, and catchy tunes, who can resist gambling. But before you get carried away and start spending all your hard-earned cash, it is important to consider the risks involved in gambling. And if you do choose to gamble, make sure you do it carefully and responsibly.