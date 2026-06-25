14th Indo German Film Week 2026 to Open in Berlin with Diverse Showcase of Indian Independent Cinema

Berlin, [Germany], June 25: Berlin, Germany | 4–13 July 2026 |14th Indo German Film Week Berlin: The 14th edition of the Indo German Film Week will open in Babylon theater, Berlin with one of its most diverse and artistically ambitious programmes to date, reaffirming its commitment to independent cinema, cross-cultural dialogue and the long-standing creative partnership between India and Germany.

The festival starts with “Colors of India” on Saturday, 4 July 2026 – a full day’s family and friends program packed with cultural events such as workshops, performances and films for a family friendly day pass. The official opening ceremony will be held on the same day at 7:30 pm, featuring a live performance by singer-songwriter CassMae, welcoming filmmakers, artists, cultural representatives and audiences from both countries.

The cinematic programme will officially commence on Sunday, 5 July 2026, at 2:00 pm with the screening of Soch: A Perception, directed by Ravi Gautam and starring acclaimed actor Anjali Patil.

Festival Director Stephan Ottenbruch described this year’s edition as one of the strongest in the event’s history.

“The 14th edition presents one of the festival’s most diverse and artistically ambitious programmes to date. This year’s selection reflects the remarkable diversity of contemporary Indian independent cinema and the growing strength of Indo-German creative collaboration. The films come from different regions, languages and cinematic traditions, yet they are united by their human stories and artistic courage. We are delighted to open the festival with Soch: A Perception, a film that embodies thoughtful storytelling and meaningful social engagement,” he says.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian Himalayas, Soch: A Perception explores themes of social prejudice, gender inequality and public perception through a psychological mystery that gradually unfolds into a deeper examination of justice and identity.

The festival is expected to welcome members of the film’s delegation to Berlin, Germany including lead actor Anjali Patil, writer-director Ravi Gautam and producer Jennifer Pengel, who will participate in the opening events and interact with audiences during the screening.

The 2026 programme brings together a rich selection of feature films representing multiple Indian languages, regions and cinematic traditions.

The Opening Film is Soch: A Perception (Hindi), directed by Ravi Gautam, while the Closing Film is 52 Blue (English/Malayalam), directed by Ali El Arabi.

Alongside the opening film Soch: A Perception and the closing film 52 Blue, the International Competition section features Moham (Desire) (Malayalam) by Fazil Razak, Museum of Dreams (Hindi), White Snow (Hindi/Urdu) by Praveen Morchhale, Chingam (Hindi/Pahadi) by Abhay Sharma, Romantic Affairs (Assamese) by Manjul Borah, Sarkeet (Malayalam) by Thamar, Rango Bibaaho (Bengali) by Amitabha Chatterjee, Adamya by Ranjan Ghosh, Pinjar (Bengali) by Rudrajit Roy, Magazine (Marathi) by Shubham Shevade, and Bayaar (Hindi) by Anshul Tiwari.

The Out of Competition section features Village Rockstars 2 and Not a Hero by Rima Das, Lakadbaggha 1 and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli by Anshuman, and Dwidha-Marathi-by Nilesh Naik, Carmeni Selvam- (Tamil) by Ram Chakri and 8 (Bengali) by Amitabha Chatterjee, Dwidha (Marathi) by Nilesh Naik.

The Documentary programme features Chalo India by Rajdeep Choudhury, Mahamantra (Hindi/English) by Girish Mallik and Yogi (English) by Dylan Mohan Gray.

The Box Office Showcase presents Omer Shongi (Bengali) by Dibya Chatterjee, April May 19 (Marathi) by Rajesh Mhapuskar, Dharpakad (Gujrathi) by Anish Shah and Karuppu (Tamil) by RJ Balaji.

The Classics section includes Vishwa Tulasi by Indian origin American filmmaker Sumathy Ram.

The festival will also screen a curated selection of short films, including She Sell Seashells by Ritesh Sharma, J by Rafael Stemplewski, Page 36 by Ananya Sharma, The Witch Revenge by Nishita, Nails by Triparna Banerjee, Karupy by Kalainithan Kalaichelvan and the animated film As a Man by Soumitra Ranade.

Beyond the feature programme, the festival will present documentaries and short films showcasing emerging voices from India and the global Indian diaspora, with a particular emphasis on filmmakers working outside conventional commercial distribution networks.

Festival programmer MN Gujar said the event remains committed to providing meaningful opportunities for independent storytellers.

“The Indo German Film Week has always been dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for independent filmmakers and diaspora storytellers. Our objective is to present authentic voices, regional narratives and diverse cinematic expressions while encouraging dialogue between filmmakers, audiences and industry professionals across borders. This year’s programme represents both established auteurs and exciting new talent shaping the future of Indian cinema.”

Highlighting the festival’s broader cultural mission, intercultural competence expert and cultural programme coordinator Anjana Singh said the event extends well beyond cinema.

“The Indo German Film Week is much more than a celebration of cinema—it is a platform for meaningful intercultural dialogue and human connection. Through workshops on Indian dance, cuisine, art and intercultural understanding, we aim to create immersive experiences that allow participants to engage with India’s rich cultural heritage beyond the screen. Every conversation, every shared experience and every artistic encounter contributes to building greater mutual respect, understanding and lasting friendships between India and Germany.”

Over the years, the Indo German Film Week has established itself as a significant cultural platform connecting filmmakers, audiences and industry professionals through screenings, discussions and artistic exchange, while strengthening the enduring cultural relationship between India and Germany and providing international visibility to independent and regional cinema.

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