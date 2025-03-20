Stock market today: Thursday has brought many smiling investor faces as the market is keeping up with their expectations. The manifestation investors and market enthusiasts did is finally showing up. This happened as the US Federal Reserve upheld its forecast for rate cuts this year, with information technology stocks leading the rise.
At 12:30 PM, the Nifty 50 climbed to 23,079.65, up by +172.05 (0.75%). The Sensex increased to 75,978.86, climbing as high as +529.81 points, which is 0.70%.
What Do The Experts Say About Stock Market?
According to a report by Mint, Dr. V.K. Vijayakumar has explained the market movements and momentum. He explained the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the rates the same. He also discussed the forecast of economic growth at 1.7% and high inflation at 2.8% for 2025.
Amid all this, the most important statement was made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said that the Fed might change its policies depending on how the economy changes. These changes are also heavily influenced by geopolitical tensions and are partly caused by actions related to tariffs from Donald Trump. Trump’s government’s tariff policies are also influencing the overall market predictability and the Fed’s decision.