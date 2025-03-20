Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • 2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

Experts speculate a strong upcoming market trend despite the ongoing selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). The factor driving the market trend is based on domestic trends.

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead


Stock market today: Thursday has brought many smiling investor faces as the market is keeping up with their expectations. The manifestation investors and market enthusiasts did is finally showing up. This happened as the US Federal Reserve upheld its forecast for rate cuts this year, with information technology stocks leading the rise.

At 12:30 PM, the Nifty 50 climbed to 23,079.65, up by +172.05 (0.75%). The Sensex increased to 75,978.86, climbing as high as +529.81 points, which is 0.70%.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Do The Experts Say About Stock Market?

According to a report by Mint, Dr. V.K. Vijayakumar has explained the market movements and momentum. He explained the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the rates the same. He also discussed the forecast of economic growth at 1.7% and high inflation at 2.8% for 2025.

Amid all this, the most important statement was made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said that the Fed might change its policies depending on how the economy changes. These changes are also heavily influenced by geopolitical tensions and are partly caused by actions related to tariffs from Donald Trump. Trump’s government’s tariff policies are also influencing the overall market predictability and the Fed’s decision.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Experts also speculate a strong upcoming market trend despite the ongoing selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). The factor driving the market trend is based on domestic trends.

The Nifty 50 has crossed the 23,000 mark, which could trigger a rally as short positions are closed. However, concerns remain over global trade conflicts, particularly with mutual tariffs set to be imposed on April 2.

Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

Nagaraj Shetti, a senior at HDFC Securities, has given a green flag to his two picks for you as a recommendation to invest in the stocks and make a profit.

The two picks to buy this week are Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL).

He suggests:

  • Buy Bharat Dynamics at ₹1,200; Target ₹1,275; Stoploss ₹1,160; Timeframe 1 week.
  • Buy Gujarat Industries Power Company at ₹172.80; Target ₹184; Stoploss ₹166; Timeframe 1 week.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 360+ Points As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Bullish Sentiment Prevails

Filed under

HDFC Securities stocks

2 Stocks to Buy for a Ste

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks
newsx

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...
newsx

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government
In a shocking crime, a wo

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested
Rajasthan Royals (RR) wil

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?
As the 18th season of the

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown Inside

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket

Entertainment

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Lifestyle

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?