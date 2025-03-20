Experts speculate a strong upcoming market trend despite the ongoing selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). The factor driving the market trend is based on domestic trends.

Stock market today: Thursday has brought many smiling investor faces as the market is keeping up with their expectations. The manifestation investors and market enthusiasts did is finally showing up. This happened as the US Federal Reserve upheld its forecast for rate cuts this year, with information technology stocks leading the rise. At 12:30 PM, the Nifty 50 climbed to 23,079.65, up by +172.05 (0.75%). The Sensex increased to 75,978.86, climbing as high as +529.81 points, which is 0.70%. Advertisement · Scroll to continue What Do The Experts Say About Stock Market?

According to a report by Mint, Dr. V.K. Vijayakumar has explained the market movements and momentum. He explained the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the rates the same. He also discussed the forecast of economic growth at 1.7% and high inflation at 2.8% for 2025.

Amid all this, the most important statement was made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said that the Fed might change its policies depending on how the economy changes. These changes are also heavily influenced by geopolitical tensions and are partly caused by actions related to tariffs from Donald Trump. Trump’s government’s tariff policies are also influencing the overall market predictability and the Fed’s decision.

Experts also speculate a strong upcoming market trend despite the ongoing selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). The factor driving the market trend is based on domestic trends. The Nifty 50 has crossed the 23,000 mark, which could trigger a rally as short positions are closed. However, concerns remain over global trade conflicts, particularly with mutual tariffs set to be imposed on April 2. Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks Nagaraj Shetti, a senior at HDFC Securities, has given a green flag to his two picks for you as a recommendation to invest in the stocks and make a profit. The two picks to buy this week are Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL). He suggests: Buy Bharat Dynamics at ₹1,200; Target ₹1,275; Stoploss ₹1,160; Timeframe 1 week.

Buy Gujarat Industries Power Company at ₹172.80; Target ₹184; Stoploss ₹166; Timeframe 1 week.