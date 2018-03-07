In 2011, 33-year-old Neha Juneja launched an organisation called Grameen Infra with the objective of proving clean fuel to women across rural India. Till now, the company has sold around 8 lakh units of its own produced biomass stoves made of steel and aluminium that emit 70% less smoke and consume about 50% less than conventional mud variants across India and South America.

According to WHO estimates, around 5 lakh deaths in India are along due to unclean cooking fuels

In a bid to provide clean fuel to the women who have limited access to cooking gas (LPG), Neha Juneja launched an organisation called Grameen Infra in 2011. You can realize the company’s achievement by its growth numbers. Till now, the Juneja’s company Grameen Infra has sold around 8 lakh units of its own produced biomass stoves made of steel and aluminium that emit 70% less smoke and consume about 50% less than conventional mud variants across India and South America. In the financial year 2017, company has earned Rs 25 crore. Going a step ahead, the company launched solar powered products such as lamps and a dish antenna service last year.

Greenway has tied up with microfinance organisations, banks, dairy, cooperatives and NGOs to its sell products. The company launched its pilot project in Maharashtra’s Wardha in 2011 with the first variant of its stove. There are serious health hazards associated with cooking based on fossil fuels. According to WHO estimates, around 5 lakh deaths in India are along due to unclean cooking fuels. All these hazards lead to various diseases like heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. Forbes India has released its “W-Power Trailblazers” issue, featuring 25 women starts, on the dominance n business.

Neha Juneja has also featured in Forbes India “W-Power Trailblazers” second edition launched recently. Neha Juneja always wanted to figure out issues affecting the common man. Juneja is a Delhi College of Engineering graduate. Juneja and Mathur spent many years in executing renewable energy projects in rural areas. She travelled across India to get sight of women using mud stoves in villages. To address the same problem, the Central government launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in 2016. Till now, under this scheme, 713 districts have been covered. Around 3,50,000 Below Poverty Line connections have been released. In addition, Govt has also released a 24 x 7 helplines for LPG leakage complaints.

