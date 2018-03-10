In the 26th GST council meet, which was headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the council members decided to extend the existing system of filing returns by another three months. Therefore, the concerned people will be having time until June to file their tax returns. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also extended the proposal for Reverse Charge Mechanism

Months after the biggest reform in the Indian tax system, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in the country, ever since then, council meeting has been taking place periodically in order to take measures and work on problems being faced by the citizens of the country. In the 26th GST council meet, which was headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the council members decided to extend the existing system of filing returns by another three months. Therefore, the concerned people will be having time until June to file their tax returns. Apart from extending the filing date, according to reports, the Group of Ministers (GOM) on the Information Technology (IT) will work on tax filing process while consulting experts.

Apart from extending the date, the GST Council recommended the introduction of e-way bill for inter-State movement of goods across the country from 1st April 2018. E-way bill system will be introduced w.e.f. a date to be announced in a phased manner but not later than 1st June ’18. According to media reports, FM Arun Jaitley said, “existing system of filing returns has been extended for another 3 months and meanwhile Group of Ministers on the Income Tax will look into it and consult tax experts among others.”

In the GST council meet, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also extended the proposal for Reverse Charge Mechanism. There was another proposal of Reverse Charge mechanism which has been extended for three months. Meanwhile, other outcomes from the 26th GST Council meet was the extension in the tax exemption for exporters.

