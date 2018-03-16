Despite harsh legislation in order to take punitive measures against escapist economic offenders is under process, as many as 31 individual accused of fraud and economic offences are in abroad, according to the ministry of external affairs. The list of absconders was submitted in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, March 13, which include some known and unknown faces.

In the wake of PNB scam, as many as 31 individuals accused of fugitive economic offenders are in abroad, according to the ministry of external affairs. The list of absconders that the external affairs ministry submitted to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, March 14, includes some public figures and some not-so-known faces. These offenders/wilful defaulters, pursued by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) in 15 different cases, collectively owe a massive amount of Rs 40,000 crore to banks and public institutions in India, livement reported on Friday, March 16.

Among the well known names are Vijay Mallya, who owes Rs 9,000 to a group of banks; prominent jeweller Nirav Modi , his wife Ami Modi, brother Neeshal Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi named in the Rs 12,636 crore scam by Punjab National Bank; former Indian Premier League supremo Lalit Modi, who is accused of siphoning Rs 125 crore from the country’s cricket board, diamond trader Ritesh Jain for illicitly taking Rs 1,500 crore out of the country and many others.

According to a meticulous data provided by TransUnion Cibil on the basis of suit-filed accounts for the wilful defaulters of Rs 25 lakh and above, the Punjab National bank ranks the list with as many as 1,018 wilful defaulters. Followed by Union Bank of India with 779 cases Axis Bank with 732 cases, Central Bank 666 cases, and Canara bank 487 cases. All these 5 banks constitute an amount of Rs 2,900 crore from wilful defaulters, which they have lost. A wilful defaulter is an entity or a person that has not paid the amount in terms of a loan back in spite of the ability to repay it. As many as 400 Indian companies have been identified as wilful defaulters.

