5 Years Of PM SVANidhi Scheme: 4.79 Lakh Street Vendors In Gujarat Become Self-Reliant

It further said that Gujarat’s remarkable success under the PM SVANidhi Scheme is a shining example of the state’s unwavering commitment to street vendors and their empowerment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM SVANidhi Scheme has proven to be a boon for street vendors and small businesses across the country, improving their livelihoods and living standards as 4.79 lakh street vendors have benefited from the scheme.

According to the state government, Gujarat established itself as a leading state in the successful implementation of this ambitious scheme by the Prime Minister, which was launched on June 1, 2020.

The PM SVANidhi Scheme is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and its objective is to empower street vendors nationwide and integrate them into the formal financial system.

The state government said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government has implemented the scheme in mission mode, ensuring seamless loan disbursement, digital registration, and continuous support for vendors in urban areas.

“As it celebrates its fifth anniversary in June 2025, this transformative scheme has become a model of livelihood empowerment, determination, and inclusive economic growth over the past five years,” it said.

It pointed out that Gujarat has consistently outperformed expectations in the successful implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious PM SVANidhi Scheme.

“The state achieved its first target of providing loan facilities to 3 lakh beneficiaries by July 2023 on time. Subsequently, it surpassed the second target of reaching 4 lakh beneficiaries by October 2024, securing the second position nationally,” it said.

“In recognition of this excellent performance, the central government increased Gujarat’s target to providing loans to 5.20 lakh beneficiaries in November 2024. Gujarat has successfully achieved 92.14 per cent of this revised target, and in this regard, it ranks fourth at the national level.

“So far, a total of 4,79,141 street vendors have benefited from the scheme. They have been provided with working capital loans and various types of support, which have improved their livelihoods and helped them become more economically empowered and stable,” the state government said.

The central government has supported Gujarat’s efforts in the successful implementation of the PM SVANidhi Scheme by providing Rs 30.47 crore in interest subsidies.

“This scheme is being operated under 100 per cent central funding. This financial assistance has reduced the repayment burden on vendors, enabling more people to participate in the scheme,” it said.

It also highlighted that so far, over 4.79 lakh vendors in Gujarat have received the first loan installment, while 1.71 lakh vendors have received the second installment, and 42,176 vendors have been given the third installment.

Under the leadership the Chief Minister, the Gujarat government has ensured timely loan distribution and financial inclusion for all street vendors by organizing targeted loan disbursement camps, digital literacy programs, and collaborating with financial institutions.

It also said that how Gujarat has placed a strong emphasis on digital inclusion and financial literacy for street vendors under the PM SVANidhi Scheme.

The state regularly conducts digital literacy camps, uses penny drop transactions to familiarize vendors with real-time payment systems, and hosts mega disbursement camps to encourage wider participation and outreach.

“These initiatives guarantee smooth onboarding and timely delivery of benefits. Resulting street vendors received total Rs 15.87 crore cash back using digital transaction,” it said.

