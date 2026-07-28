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Home > Business News > 576 Indians Reported Rs 100 Crore Income Last Year — But Are They Really Billionaires?

576 Indians Reported Rs 100 Crore Income Last Year — But Are They Really Billionaires?

India has 576 individuals reporting annual income above Rs 100 crore in AY 2025-26, Parliament reveals. Here's what the tax data means—and why it doesn't equal billionaire status.

576 Indians Reported Rs 100 Crore Income Last Year — But Are They Really Billionaires? (Image: Canva)
576 Indians Reported Rs 100 Crore Income Last Year — But Are They Really Billionaires? (Image: Canva)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 16:11 IST

Headlines about India’s booming billionaire club have been getting more frequent for years. But do you know how many people in the country earn more than Rs 100 crore a year and file it with the tax department? The Finance Ministry’s latest figures presented in Parliament give a rare glimpse into that elite club. And while it is still a small percentage of the country’s population, the number has shot up over the past five years.
According to a written reply by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha, 576 individuals disclosed a Gross Total Income (GTI) of Rs 100 crore and above in their income tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2025-26, which is the highest number of individuals disclosed in AYs 2021-22 to AY 2025-26, as against 154 individuals in AY 2021-22. 

A Small Club Growing

The number had not sprung up in an instant – there was a small gap between the two years – but the trend indicated an upward march.
 
Assessment Year Individuals reporting GTI of Rs 100 crore or more
AY 2021-22 142
AY 2022-23 301
AY 2023-24 284
AY 2024-25 415
AY 2025-26 576
 
The jump is dramatic. The number has more than quadrupled in five years, reflecting a growing pool of ultra-high-income taxpayers.

So Does That Mean India Has 576 Billionaires?

 
Not necessarily. The question was asked in the Parliament about the growing number of billionaires in India. However, the Finance Ministry said that there is no statutory definition of the term ‘billionaire’ under the Income Tax Act, 1961, or the earlier Income Tax Act, 1961.
 
Rather than counting the number of billionaires, the government shared data of people who disclosed a gross total income of Rs 100 crore or more in their returns.
 
This is a significant difference.
 
A billionaire is defined by their net worth, the value of assets minus liabilities. But the figures before Parliament are for annual income declared for tax purposes only. You can make more than Rs 100 crore in a year and not be a billionaire. A billionaire can declare much less taxable income in a particular year depending on how his wealth is invested or structured.

Why the Official Billionaire List Doesn’t Exist

 
The government also gave reasons for not having official data on the nation’s billionaire population.
 
With the abolition of the Wealth Tax Act, 1957, from April 1, 2016, the Centre does not maintain any records of the aggregate wealth of the taxpayers. So, there is no official database to keep a tab on how many billionaires India has.
 
The tax department’s records are based on income declared in annual income tax returns – not on asset values like businesses, shares or real estate.

Parliament Also Asked About Inequality

 
The conversation went beyond the count of high-income taxpayers. The parliamentary question also asked whether the government has examined the impact of rising wealth concentration on inequality, employment and inclusive growth.
 
The Finance Ministry responded by citing the results of a number of official surveys.
 
The Gini coefficient, a widely used measure of income inequality, had declined as per the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24, it added. Rural Gini coefficient lowered to 0.237 from 0.266; urban the same was reduced to 0.284 from 0.314, pointing to a shrinking gap. The ministry also drew reference from periodic labour force survey (PLFS) where unemployment for people 15 years old and above came down to 3.1% in 2025 from 3.6% in 2022, noting the labor market had gone back to post-COVID level . On poverty, it pointed to NITI Aayog, estimating that some crores of people have come out of poverty in last decade across India.

Government Lists Measures Taken

 
The Finance Ministry also laid out steps it says are aimed at making growth more inclusive in response to concerns about inequality.
 
It mentioned India’s progressive income tax system that levies an additional surcharge on those earning more. The ministry also cited tax benefits for eligible start-ups, business incentives for job creation, broader tax relief for cooperative societies and exemptions for sovereign wealth and pension funds investing in infrastructure.
 
On the welfare front, it mentioned schemes like PM Awas Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Jan-Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. “The government has taken several measures to reduce income and wealth inequality, promote broad-based employment generation and foster inclusive economic growth, which include progressive Income-tax structure and increased spending on food, health, education, housing and social security,” the minister said.

What Should You Take Away?

 
The latest data from parliament does not tell us how many billionaires India has. What it does show is a steep rise in the number of people declaring annual incomes above Rs 100 crore in the last five years, to a record 576 in AY 2025-26.
 
And it is a reminder that income and wealth are not the same thing. Billionaires are counted by what they own, while Parliament publishes numbers based on what people declared as income in one financial year. That distinction is important to understand the numbers and what they really say about India’s richest taxpayers.
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576 Indians Reported Rs 100 Crore Income Last Year — But Are They Really Billionaires?
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576 Indians Reported Rs 100 Crore Income Last Year — But Are They Really Billionaires?

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576 Indians Reported Rs 100 Crore Income Last Year — But Are They Really Billionaires?
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