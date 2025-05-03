Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
CBDT Releases ITR Form 5 For AY 2025-26 With Major Updates

In the July 2024 Budget, the government proposed a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act of 1961. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on March 25 that the new Income Tax Bill will be taken up for discussion during the monsoon session of Parliament.

CBDT Releases ITR Form 5 For AY 2025-26 With Major Updates


The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued Notification No. 42/2025, dated May 1, 2025, announcing the release of the new Income Tax Return (ITR) Form 5 for the Assessment Year 2025-26. The Income Tax Department shared the update through its official X (formerly Twitter) page. The department has introduced several changes in the new form. A major change involves a bifurcation in Schedule-Capital Gain, requiring taxpayers to separately report capital gains before and after July 23, 2024. The form also enables reporting of capital loss on share buybacks, subject to specific conditions.

Capital Gain Reporting Now Split

The revised ITR Form 5 mandates taxpayers to report capital gains in two separate timeframes: before and after July 23, 2024. The department aims to bring more clarity and accuracy in the disclosure of gains related to different periods. Taxpayers must adhere to the revised structure while filing their returns for AY 2025-26.

Reporting Of Capital Loss On Share Buybacks Allowed

The form now permits taxpayers to report capital loss incurred on share buybacks. This is allowed only if the related dividend income from these buybacks is declared under “income from other sources.” This change applies specifically to transactions occurring after October 1, 2024.

Section 44BBC Added to ITR Form 5

The new ITR Form 5 includes a specific reference to Section 44BBC of the Income Tax Act. This section deals with the presumptive taxation of income for certain businesses. The inclusion aims to streamline reporting under this provision.

TDS Schedule Requires Section Code

Taxpayers must now specify the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) section code within the Schedule-TDS of the return form. This change seeks to improve transparency and ensure proper classification of TDS deductions.

e-Pay Tax Feature Launched

The Income Tax Department has also launched the ‘e-Pay Tax’ feature on its official portal to simplify payment-related processes for taxpayers. The department has urged taxpayers to utilize this facility for convenience and efficiency.

New Income Tax Bill Under Review

In the July 2024 Budget, the government proposed a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act of 1961. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on March 25 that the new Income Tax Bill will be taken up for discussion during the monsoon session of Parliament. Earlier, on March 18, the government invited suggestions from stakeholders on the new Income Tax Bill 2025. The Select Committee is currently examining the draft bill.

(With Inputs From ANI)

