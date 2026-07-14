70-Year-Old CA Allegedly Loses Rs 21 Crore in Crypto Scam; Here’s How To Protect Yourself

A stranger’s WhatsApp message. An attractive returns promise. A trading platform that seemed real. It was followed by an alleged seven-month-long investment journey that allegedly ended in a loss of more than Rs 21 crore. A 70-year-old chartered accountant from Gwalior has reportedly lost Rs 21.05 crore after cybercriminals succeeded in luring him to invest in a fake cryptocurrency trading platform in what is being termed as one of the biggest online trading frauds in Madhya Pradesh.

The case is yet another example of how sophisticated online investment scams have become. More importantly, it shows these frauds are not just targeting inexperienced investors any longer. Even finance veterans can get caught in the trap when scammers use psychological manipulation rather than technical gimmicks.

How The Alleged Rs 21 Crore Crypto Scam Came To Light

In the complaint with the Madhya Pradesh State Cyber Cell, the victim, Ashok Vijayvargiya, a senior chartered accountant and chief election officer of the Gwalior Chamber of Commerce, was first contacted by a woman on WhatsApp.

The conversation slowly veered towards investing in cryptocurrencies. She allegedly asked him to go to a trading platform and buy and trade cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and USDT (Tether), a digital currency linked to the US dollar.

The scam didn’t start with a big request for money, as many investment scams do.

The victim was reportedly allowed to withdraw a profit of around Rs 1.88 lakh after making an initial investment. The successful withdrawal made the platform look legitimate, which added to the confidence.

He believed the investment was real and he kept increasing the stakes for the next seven months. When it showed significant profits, he trusted the online dashboard more.

The complainant said, after seeing the impressive returns on the portal, he even recommended the platform to some of his relatives and acquaintances.

The Moment That Changed It All

The scam was exposed when Vijayvargiya tried to withdraw all his investments.

Allegedly, the operators did not process the withdrawal but demanded Rs 10.34 crore more, saying that the amount was needed to pay taxes, commissions and processing charges before the money could be released.

This is one of the most frequent techniques used in online investment frauds.

First, the fraudsters gain trust by making small withdrawals. Then when victims make large deposits, they suddenly add on other fees, saying the money can’t be paid out unless more money is paid.

The victim, realising that something was seriously wrong, stopped making further payments and went to the cyber cell.

In his complaint, he said he had transferred a total of Rs 21,05,92,000 to multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters during the seven-month period.

Cyber investigators are now tracking the money trail, examining digital communications and analysing the bogus trading platform. Authorities are also examining whether the case connects to a larger interstate or international cybercrime network that operates similar fake cryptocurrency investment portals.

Why Financial Experts Can Become Victim Too

Many believe that these scams only trick beginner investors. This case is different.

The victim is an experienced chartered accountant with several decades of financial experience. But then he is said to have been the victim of a complex social engineering operation.

Cyber experts often say these frauds are less about technology and more about human psychology.

Scammers take weeks or months to build trust carefully. They create FOMO (fear of missing out) on profitable opportunities, show fake profits, allow small withdrawals and slowly convince victims to invest more money.

The goal is not to hack computers but to influence human choices.

Warning Signs You Should Be Paying Attention To

Most crypto investment scams work in a similar fashion. If you know these warning signs, you can avoid becoming the next victim.

Beware if:

Someone unknown messages you on WhatsApp, Telegram or social media with an investment opportunity.

Someone is promising you guaranteed or unusually high returns in a short time.

You are asked to invest via an unknown website or trading app.

The platform shows huge profits that look too good to be true.

You must pay taxes, commissions or processing charges before you can withdraw your own money.

They pressure you to invest NOW or move money without giving you time to check out the platform.

No legitimate investment platform will ask customers to deposit more money to withdraw their own funds.

How Scammers Earn Your Trust

Cyber criminals do not require large investments upfront.

No, they’re playing a carefully crafted game.

Normally they start with friendly chats on WhatsApp or Telegram and then bring in an investment opportunity. They then use fake trading dashboards showing increasing profits to lure victims to invest more.

Some fraudsters even enable users to make small withdrawals at first to give the impression that the platform is authentic.

Once victims have thrown in big money, the scam reaches its last phase. The fraudsters tell victims they must pay taxes, security deposits, or verification charges before they can get their withdrawals.

By the time victims realise the truth, the fraudsters have often disappeared.

How To Protect Yourself From Crypto Investment Scams

A few simple precautions can dramatically reduce the chances of becoming a victim.

Always invest through regulated financial institutions or recognised cryptocurrency platforms after independently verifying their legitimacy.

Never trust investment tips from strangers on WhatsApp, Telegram or social media platforms.

Do not click on links sent by unsolicited messages. To access a trading platform, either type in the official website address yourself or use its verified mobile application.

Don’t be fooled by profit screenshots; they can be altered.

Do not share your passwords, OTPs, private keys, recovery phrases or two-factor authentication codes with anyone claiming to be on behalf of a crypto platform.

And most importantly, never send more money just because someone tells you that you have to send them more money to release your investment.

Check Before You Invest

Check for a real online presence, verified customer support and transparent company details before investing in any platform.

If you receive communication from someone claiming to represent a cryptocurrency exchange or investment company, please verify the communication through the official website, verified social media accounts or customer support channels of the company.

Genuine companies don’t send you WhatsApp messages with investment tips or guarantees of profits.

What To Do If You Suspect Fraud?

If you believe you have fallen victim to an online investment scam, act fast.

Stop making any payments, take screenshots of your transaction history and chats, and report the incident immediately.

Victims can complain via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or call 1930 to reach the national cybercrime helpline. Timely reporting increases the chances of freezing suspicious bank accounts before the money goes elsewhere.

How to Protect Yourself From Such Scams

The alleged Rs 21 crore cryptocurrency fraud from Gwalior is a reminder that cyber criminals are becoming more and more sophisticated. Not advanced technology. Their greatest weapon is often no more than coldly calculated psychological manipulation.

Whether you’re a first-time investor or a finance professional, one rule always holds true: if an investment promises unusually high returns with little or no risk, stop before you invest. A few minutes spent checking out a platform could save you from losing a lifetime of savings.

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