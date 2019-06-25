7th Pay Commission, 7 CPC latest news: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved new salary scale for the staff of 6 universities of the state following the 7th Pay Commission/ 7cpc recommendations. For all the latest information on 7th CPC, 7th pay commission, pay commission report, 7th pay commission guidelines, salary hike, DA increment, 7th pay commission salary slab, 7th pay commission pay matrix, 7th pay commission salary increase, 7th pay commission calculator, 7th pay commission official website, 7th pay commission pay hike latest news, 7th pay commission latest news for pensioners, 7th pay commission report follow NewsX.com.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, June 25, gave a nod to the salary hike and new pay scale for the staff of 6 universities in the state. According to the reports, teachers, librarians and physical education directors will now get the salaries according to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission or 7 CPC guidelines.

A statement released by the Rajasthan CMO on Monday said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the new pay scale and it will be paid with effect from January 1, 2017.

The statement said CM has approved 7th pay scale for the staff of Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Science University, Swami Keshavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Maharana Pratap Agricultural University, Agricultural University, Agriculture University and Sri Karn Narender Agricultural University.

The decision from the CMO was taken following Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s recommendations

The reports said that the arrears will be paid to the education staff from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2018, and will be deposited their provident fund accounts soon. The teachers started serving after January 1, 2004, will get the arrears in 3 instalments of 30: 30: 40 ration.

What is Pay Commission?

The Pay Commission/7th pay commission is a Government of India undertaking committee and its head office is situated in New Delhi. Pay Commission/7th pay commission reviews the salary structure for the Central government employees and resolves problems or challenges they face.

The Commission is given 18 months from date of its constitution to make its recommendations. Since India’s Independence, the government sets pay commissions on a regular basis to review and make recommendations on the work and pay structure of all civil and military divisions of the Government of India.

