7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: The Narendra Modi government is likely to implement the 7th Pay Commission/ 7th CPC recommendations soon. As per reports, the Ministry of Finance is likely to increase basic pay to Rs 21,000 and fitment factor by 3 times.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: The central government employees are likely to receive a piece of good news soon as the Narendra Modi government is back in power and may implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission after holding the office again. The 7th CPC bench, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Ministry of Finance had earlier announced the hike in basic salaries and Dearness Allowances (DA) and now the government is set to implement it. As per the directions of the 7th Pay Commission bench, the Central Government employees will get the increment from January 2016, which means an arrear of 36 months will be credited to central government employees’ accounts.

The employees have been demanding and protesting to revise the salaries and DA from a very long time. Currently, the Central Government employees a minimum salary of Rs 18,000 with a fitment factor 2,57 times. However, government employees are not satisfied with it and demanding Rs 26,000 as minimum basic pay with a fitment factor 3.68 times. While, if the reports are to be believed then the Narendra Modi government is planning to approve basic pay as Rs 21,000 with fitment factor 3 times.

Earlier in October 2017, the government had increased salaries of over 8 lakh teachers of the Universities Grant Commission (UGC) and the UGC-financed institutions. These employees got salaries between the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800.

In another big announcement, the government had said that government employees who acquire higher degrees while serving the departments will get five-fold incentive benefits:

Employees acquiring a PhD or equivalent: Rs 30,000 Employees acquiring a PG degree/diploma of the duration of more than a year or equivalent: Rs 25,000 Employees acquiring a PG degree/diploma of the duration of less than one year or equivalent: Rs 20,000 Employees acquiring a Degree/Diploma of more than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 15,000 Degree. Employees acquiring a Diploma of the duration of fewer than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 10,000.

For all the latest Business News News, download NewsX App