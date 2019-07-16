7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: Ahead of Railway union elections 2019, the demands for the hike of minimum pay, scrapping of new pension scheme have become the agenda for polls.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: The Railway union elections are heating up as the Central government employees have been raising their demands for the hike of the minimum pay scale and scrapping of the new pension scheme. According to the reports, Railway Union polls are scheduled to be held on August 28 and 29, 2019. To woo the voters, people who are involved in Railway union elections are pushing and making workers’ 7th pay commission demand the main agenda. This is for an increase in the minimum salary scale to Rs 26,000 following the 7th Pay Commission recommendations based on fitment factor. The reports say that the demands of the Central government employees will be addressed soon.

Talking to the media, Northern Railway Union General Manager for Delhi Division Anoop Sharma said that the organizers have raised the demand for minimum pay scale to be hiked to Rs 26,000 for the Central government employees following the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, for which the employees have been protesting from a very long time.

Currently, the minimum pay scale as per the government rules is Rs 18,000. He added that for the demands of the employees, the commission will fight.

On the demand of scrapping of the new pension scheme and bring back old pension scheme, the official said that it is a major issue for the elections. The employees’ organization will frame a presentation to restore the old pension scheme and present it to the department. The Central government employees have big hopes from the Narendra Modi government are seeking their promotions.

