7th Pay Commission: The states including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Odisha have announced the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike for their employees. With the decision, at least 7 lakh employees of this northern state are likely to be benefited.

Several states have announced to hike the salary of their employees and pensioners under 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The central Government had announced a hike of 3 per cent in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for the central government employees and pensioners. The order comes into effect from January 1, 2019, and is benefitting 1.1 crore CG employees and pensioners.

Days after the announcement, the Rajasthan government and the Odisha government have also rolled out a similar move under 7th Pay Commission. With the decision, at least 7 lakh employees of this northern state are likely to be benefited.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir, under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik have also announced the DA and DR hike of 3 per cent effects from January 1, 2019, and is said put a financial pressure of Rs 600 crore on the state exchequer.

If reports are to be believed, many other states are announcing the DA and DR allowances for the employees in the upcoming days.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is leaving no stone unturned in keeping the employees at bay. The employees have been requesting for the increase of Basic Pay from the current Rs. 18, 000 to Rs. 26,000 under the 7th Pay matrix. Meanwhile, it is yet to be confirmed by the Central Government whether this good news will make any difference in reality.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More