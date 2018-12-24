7th pay commission: It appears that good news is coming for government employees in Uttar Pradesh as a meeting regarding the payment of allowances, salary discrepancies and cashless treatment will take place today. The meeting will be attended by employees of the organization's Public Service Employees Federation of India and the Chief Secretary of the state to resolve the matter.

7th pay commission: It appears that good news is coming for government employees in Uttar Pradesh as a meeting regarding the payment of allowances, salary discrepancies and cashless treatment will take place today. The meeting will be attended by employees of the organization’s Public Service Employees Federation of India and the Chief Secretary of the state to resolve the matter. The crucial meeting was scheduled for Saturday but it called off due to some reasons, negotiations did not happen thereafter. Pressure has increased now on the Yogi Adityanath government to consider the demands of government employees as they have threatened to go on strike if their demands are not fulfilled.

After the agitation-led by employees, the government had considered fulfilling their demands regarding allowances under the 7th Pay Commission, removing salary inconsistencies and providing cashless treatment facilities to the government personnel in hospitals. The employees are also demanding the restoration of the old pension system (OPS), just like other states including Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh. The decision will affect about 22 lakh government employees in the state.

The Delhi government has reassured the government employees that it will implement the old pension scheme, resulting in escalation of hopes of other employees in various states. Various government employees organizations and their leaders have assured that they will work towards the old pension scheme ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

