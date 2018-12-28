7th pay commission for BSNL employees: The Bharat Sanchar Nagar Limited (BSNL) employees who have been raising their voice under the banner of All-Union and Association of BSNL may receive some good news in the coming year, 2019, as the government is likely to pass all their demands including salary hike and clearance of pending dues.

7th Pay Commission: The central government employees, who have been waiting and demanding for the implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations, may receive a piece of good news in 2019 as the government is all set to stamp the approval for the salary hike, say reports. The Bharat Sanchar Nagar Limited (BSNL) employees who have been raising their voice under the banner of All-Union and Association of BSNL had coined 6 demands, which were later forwarded to the Finance Ministry by the Department of Telecom, are likely to get a green signal by the government, reports.

According to the sources, the BSNL employees may receive some good news soon as the government is likely to pass all their demands including salary hike and clearance of pending dues.

The Department of Telecommunications has reportedly agreed to de-link the ‘pension revision’ of former BSNL employees from the pay revision of the serving staff of the state-owned telecom operator. Earlier, after meeting the MoS Manoj Sinha, the DoT officials had told media that the minister had given a positive assurance and all demands are likely to get the approval of the government.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government agreed to implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

