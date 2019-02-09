7th Pay Commission: The Central government employees working in the Indian Railways are likely to receive a hike in pay soon. A notification released by the Indian Railways reads that according to the 7th Pay Commission revised pay rules– 2016 (RSPR), the Pay Level in Pay Matrix (PLPM) has been examined in consultation with Commercial and Finance Departments and it will come in effect from January 1, 2016.

The Central government employees who have been protesting and demanding the hike the basic salary and allowances may receive a piece of good news soon. The Central government employees working in the Indian Railways are likely to receive a hike in pay. A notification released by the Indian Railways reads that according to the revised pay rules– 2016 (RSPR), the Pay Level in Pay Matrix (PLPM) has been examined in consultation with Commercial and Finance Departments and it will come in effect from January 1, 2016.

“Accordingly, PRCP/Widow Pass travel entitlement of the railway servants retired/deceased in the interregnum shall be re-fixed by the Pass Issuing Authorities,” said Indian Railway in its latest notification. A few days back, the Chief of National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) Shiv Gopal Mishra had said that Narendra Modi-government is all set to show a green signal to hike in salaries.

Things you need to know about 7th Pay Commission:

More than 50 lakh central government employees have been protesting and demanding the implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations. The 7th pay commission recommendations have been implemented in some states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, but a major number of states have not ordered to follow the directions yet. Only in Maharashtra, more than 20 lakh government employees got the benefit for 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The Central Pay Commission committee will distribute around Rs 10, 000 crores to the central government employees. Central Government employees are expected to get the pending arrears of 36 months after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

