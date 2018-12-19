7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees may receive good news in the new year as Government may implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission and hike salaries in 2019, say reports. The Department of Telecom has agreed on most of the demands and is likely to remove the retired pension amendment.

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees may receive good news in the new year as Government may implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission and hike salaries in 2019, say reports. The government employees from across the country have been protesting and demanding to hike the minimum salaries from a very long time and now they may receive some good news. According to the reports, thousands of BSNL employees under the banner of All-Union and Association of BSNL raised their 6 demands, which are forwarded to Department of Telecom and State Minister for Telecom Manoj Sinha. In cognizance to the matter, the Department of Telecom has also written a letter to the Finance Ministry to resolve the issue.

The Department of Telecom has agreed on most of the demands and is likely to remove the retired pension amendment. The DoT officials after meeting the MoS Manoj Sinha have dropped a hint that soon all the demands will be stamped and implemented by the government.

Here are important things you need to know about the 7th pay commission:

The 7th pay commission has not been implemented in many states till now and central government employees are continuously demanding to hike their basic salaries.

The government has former Central Pay Commission committee to resolve the issues and around Rs 10, 000 crores will be distributed and employees will get DA of 14 months.

The Central Government employees will get the pending arrears of 36 months after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

Maharashtra has implemented the 7th Pay Commission norms and given a salary hike to 20 lakh government employees as a new year gift.

