7th Pay Commission: The central government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of travel facilities for its employees. Now central government employees will be able to fly in private airlines to travel home and other parts of the country under Leave Travel Concession (LTC), Union Minister of State in Prime Minister Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh announced while replying to a question regarding LTC in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The central government employees can now fly to the northeast, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At present, employees can travel only through state-owned Air India under LTC.

However, under certain circumstances, all airlines (including private ones) will allow central employees to travel home or other places of the country under the LTC. The central government has introduced amendments in the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) rules, 1988. According to the official notification, at present, there is no such proposal to extend travel benefits for central government employees.

It is important for the government officials and employees to know about their LTC benefits under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The LTC facility is given to the central employees to travel home and other various parts of the country.

In the block of four years, the Central employees get leave to go home twice, in which only once they can travel through Air India. According to the report, LTC benefits are not given to those employees whose wives are associated with Indian Railways. The Commission has made it clear that it won’t expand LTC facility for overseas visits as per the demands of the central government employees.

