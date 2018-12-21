7th Pay Commission: Good news for all the goverment doctors. The government has finally assured that it will fulfil all the demands of the employees by implementing the 7th pay commission. And on account of this, the employees will get arrears of a whopping 36 months

7th pay commission: While all the central government employees are still waiting for the implementation of the 7th pay commission. Some good news has flourished for the doctors who had recently threatened to go on strike on December 19, 2018. According to latest updates under the 7th pay commission, the government doctors who were demanding the eviction of disparities in the payment process and also the implementation of the much needed 7th pay commission has received assurances from the government over their demands, much to the relief of the patients admitted in government hospitals.

The doctors had called off their strike on December 19 after they were assured that the 7th pay commission will be implemented soon. Meanwhile, lakhs of government employees in the state of Uttar Pradesh are demurring the implementation of National Payment Scheme NPS.

Talking about their demands and assurance given to the doctors, Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, who is the President of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said that it was a great day for the resident doctors of Delhi Government Hospitals. He further said that even after having several meetings with the authority nothing worked out for them, however, soon after calling the strike on December 19, they have got the positive result. He said that the 7th pay commission has been implemented and the salaries of the doctors in Delhi government hospitals will be revised shortly.

