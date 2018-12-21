7th Pay Commission: The new year 2019 may bring some good news for the doctors of Delhi as the government is likely to implement the benefits of the 7th pay commission, say reports. The doctors who were threatening to go on strike has called it off as the officials have given a positive assurance to the doctors of the national capital.

Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, President, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) reportedly said, “It was a great day for resident doctors of Delhi Government Hospitals today! After multiple meetings with the concerned authorities with no fruitful result, to calling for a Strike on December 19, we have achieved the desired result. 7th pay commission has been implemented in Delhi Government Hospitals and the salaries of Resident Doctors will be upgraded accordingly.”

The reports suggest that the Central Government employees will get the pending arrears of 36 months after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. The 7th pay commission has not been implemented in many states till now and employees are continuously demanding hike in basic salaries and clearance of all pending dues. To resolve the issue the government has formed Central Pay Commission committee to resolve the issues.

