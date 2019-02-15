7th Pay Commission: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi might announce good news related to minimum pay of central government employees soon. Some news reports said the Modi government is keen to increase the minimum pay of central government employees, but it will increase the burden on the public exchequer.

With Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, the Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to woo its employees

7th Pay Commission: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi might announce good news related to minimum pay of central government employees soon. In March, the central government is likely to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. In a recent meeting of the National Joint Council of Action (NCJA) in New Delhi proposals related to enhancing the minimum grade pay of central employees were discussed.

However, various associations of the central government are not aware of such a proposal. At present, central employees get a minimum wage of Rs 18,000, but they are demanding a hike of up to Rs 8,000 in the minimum pay and increase in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

With Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, the Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to woo its employees. If the minimum wage of the central employees does not see an increase, then their Dearness Allowance (DA) will definitely be increased.

Some news reports said the Modi government is keen to increase the minimum pay of central government employees, but it will increase the burden on the public exchequer. However, it is expected that the much-awaited decision by the central government is likely to be announced in the month of March.

In election season, the Modi government has also stepped in to provide travel-related benefits to its employees. Now the Central employees will be able to travel through private airlines to visit the home and other parts of the country (Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar) under the LTC benefit.

