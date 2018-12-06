7th Pay Commission for Indian railway employees: The Indian railway employees will soon get a hike of Rs 10,000 in thier salaries as per the 7th pay commision recommendation. The good news comes after a sepcial bettwen between the Indian Railway personnel and ministry on Tuesday, December 4,

7th Pay Commission for Indian railway employees: A good news hit headlines for railway employees after a meeting between the Indian Railway personnel and Ministry on Tuesday, December 4. There are expectations that soon railway employees will get a hike of nearly Rs 10,000 in their monthly salaries, as per the new 7th Pay Commission recommendations, media reports said. Its announcement came after a file of the matter was sent to the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. As per the latest development, if a railway driver travels 100 kilometres and was till now getting a running alliance of Rs 235, will now get an increased amount of Rs 525.

The changes came after the special meeting was held on various issues including the pension scheme, 7th pay commission, and fitment formula. Other issues which did not receive attention, will reportedly be discussed soon. said the railway ministry. Meanwhile, the changes came amid Railway Mazdoor Union’s announcement of a hunger strike which is going to be held 7th and 10th of December.

Meanwhile, the Centre has dismissed the security forces,-Junior Commissioned Officers of the Army’s long-standing demand of Military Service Pay (MSP) hike.

Media reports pointed out that as many as 1.12 lakh military security personnel will be badly affected by the order, who had demanded a month MSP hike of Rs 5,500 to Rs 10,000.

Besides that more than 50 government employees are still waiting for the good news. They are reportedly demanding a fitment factor of Rs 26,000.

The demand comes after the Narendra Modi-led BJP government revised thier minimum payments to pay to Rs 18,000 from previous Rs 7,000 per month.

