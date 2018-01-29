According to the current scale of govt, employees get a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 since January 2016 in order to comply with the recommendations of 7th pay panel which had recommended a minimum pay ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month. On the other hand, the maximum pay was from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. 7th Pay Commission's recommendations had suggested, the pay gap between the highest maximum pay and the lowest minimum pay lies at 1: 14. This gap was 1: 12 in the earlier 6th pay scale.

As per a proposal which will be tabled before Cabinet by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley soon, central government employees will not get their arrears on a pay hike. The development has been confirmed by an official of the ministry to The Sen Times on the condition of anonymity. Arrears are paid to lower-level employees and are an important payment for them. An increment in minimum pay will help in making up the gap as per Govt officials.

As per the current scale of govt, employees earn a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 since January 2016 to comply with the recommendations of 7th pay panel which had recommended a minimum pay ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month. On the other hand, the maximum pay was from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. The recommedations had got the go-ahead by Cabinet in June 2016. If the proposal to scrap receives a nod of Cabinet, it will come as a major setback for te employees working at different govt posts.

“Government is committed towards its responsibilities on Finance Minister’s assurance of raising pay for lower-level employees beyond the suggestion of the 7th Pay Commission, which will be paid from April,” an official was quoted as saying by The Financial Times.

The employees of govt have been raising their voice demanding a hike in minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.