7th Pay Commission: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is considering giving complete exemption to paramilitary jawans from income tax on ration money allowance given to them on the basis of parity with other uniformed forces and Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. A proposal with regard to the long-standing demands of paramilitary forces is being seriously considered, the finance ministry has reportedly conveyed to the home ministry.

There are around 9 lakh personnel in seven paramilitary forces like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

and they come under the authority of the home ministry.

If it is implemented, it would make jawans of paramilitary forces cheerful as they serve the nation in tough conditions. The paramilitary forces personnel up to non-gazetted ranks such as constable, head constable, assistant sub-inspector, sub-inspector and inspector are granted Ration Money Allowance (RMA) of Rs 3,000 per month.

The 7th Central Pay Commission has recommended the abolition of Ration Money Allowance (RMA) considering the unique service conditions of paramilitary personnel.

The news of Income Tax benefits for central paramilitary forces on ration money allowance has come up in the election season as the polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 11.

The plight of jawans serving the motherland has been an issue for elections as the BJP and the Congress have thrown accusations of doing nothing for soldiers at each other.

