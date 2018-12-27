7th Pay Commission: The Maharashtra government will implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission from January 1, 2019, say reports. A government official told the media that the Maharashtra government has approved KP Bakshi committee's report, after which, the salary of the government employees will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 14,000.

7th Pay Commission: According to the latest reports, the Maharashtra government will implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission from January 1, 2019. On Thursday, the decision to implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission was approved in a state cabinet meeting headed by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, say reports. The government employees will get the hike in salaries and other benefits from January 1, 2019. The presentation regarding the implementation of 7th Pay Commission for government employees was presented by Retired bureaucrat KP Bakshi committee. A government official told the media that the Maharashtra government has approved KP Bakshi committee’s report, after which, the salary of the government employees will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 14,000.

After the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th pay commission, 17 lakh employees and 7 lakh pensioners will be benefitted from this decision. The average pay increase has been 23% in the 7th Pay Commission. The reports suggest that the revision of salaries will put an extra burden of about Rs. 21,530 crore annual on state government. Earlier on November 30, Minister of state for finance Deepak Kesarkar had announced that the 7th pay commission would be implemented from January, which is today stamped by the Maharashtra state cabinet.

