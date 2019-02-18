7th Pay Commission: There have been several developments linked to the 7th pay commission in the last few weeks and those who are not aware of it are advised to go through the details. Some of the major developments that central government employees must have missed has been listed below.

7th Pay Commission, CPC latest updates: Over the last few weeks there have been several developments linked to the 7th pay commission. According to reports, the central government while presenting the general budget did not take the demands of government employees into much consideration, however, subsequently considered to increase their dearness allowances. The Central Government employees have been demanding a hike by 3.68 times in the fitment factor, which will also increase the Basic pay from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 26, 000.

Meanwhile, the central government employees still wait for the government considering their demands, there are several other developments in the same which you all might have missed. Check out the following developments under the 7th pay commission in the last few weeks.

1. MoS Defence Subhash Bhamre in reply to a question in Lok Sabha said the government refunds full tuition fee levied by the educational institutions to the families including the bus fee or fares paid for travelling in railway. He further said that those studying in boarding schools and college hostels are also provided full reimbursement. However, after the 7th pay commission, the government have limited the amount to Rs 10, 000 per month only. But after the three services along with the Army Welfare Association approached the government, the Rs. 10,000 cap was removed.

2. National Council Joint Consultative Machinery, which represents the Central staffers, wrote in the letter number D.O.No.NC/JCM/2019 to Home Minister Rajnath Singh that the Centre should take immediate steps to restore the Old Pension Scheme by removing National Pension Scheme (NPS).

3. Doctors from Jharkhand’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) college and hospital, who have been demanding for 7th CPC for the last 9 months have warned the government that they would go on an indefinite hunger strike from Sunday if the government fails to implement 7th pay commission pay scale for them. They have threatened to boycott OPD services as well.

